Man City star expecting “one of the toughest games we have played in recent years” at Arsenal

The days of top teams viewing Arsenal as an easy match and declaring their confidence in a win are long gone. Arsenal have gradually grown in stature under Arteta, and this season they have been in their best form to compete in the Premier League.

They are now the team everyone fears playing. Even Manchester City can’t dismiss the Gunners, and all you need to hear is what Ilkay Gundogan said about facing Arsenal this week.

“Most probably, it is going to be one of the toughest games we have played in recent years, against a very strong Arsenal side with a very similar style of play, with a great manager and a great team. With this win (against Villa), I think we are ready to go on Wednesday,” said Gundogan, as quoted by MEN.

“That is the target. We will travel to London to try to win the game and get the three points, even though we know it is going to be hard, but it is going to be a top game and we will try to get the three points.

“We are playing against the best side in England so far this season, so it is going to be a top game. They are a side that we know very well. We expect football on the highest level, and we are all looking forward to it.”

Gundogan’s words make it clear that Manchester City are unsure what awaits them at the Emirates. This season, no team has beaten Arsenal at the Emirates, and hopefully, City will not be the first.

If there is one game that Arsenal must win, it is this one against City. So how satisfying will it be for Arteta and his team to defeat the “Cityzens” who have dominated the Premier League in recent years?

To be king, you must sometimes overthrow one and take the throne by force.

