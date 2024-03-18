Man City star feeling confident ahead of Arsenal showdown “the hunger is still there”

Arsenal has a chance to win both the Premier League and the Champions League, and I’m sure they’re ambitious to do so. But they’ll have to contend with Manchester City for both of these honours.

With ten league match days remaining, our Gunners are at the top of the Premier League standings with 64 points (Liverpool have the same points as them), and they’re ahead of Manchester City by a point. To win the league, they must beat Manchester City on March 31st and not drop points in their remaining fixtures.

In terms of the Champions League, if Arsenal defeats Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, they may meet Manchester City in the semi-finals (if City knocks out Real Madrid).

An Arsenal versus Manchester City UCL semi-final may be a tough one for our Gunners, but they must win it if they are to become European Champions.

Bottom line: Arsenal must outperform Manchester City in order to win the double.

Interestingly, Manchester City, according to Phil Foden, believe they are at their peak, and despite winning the treble last season, they are still determined to win all of the trophies for which they are competing.

Man City beat Newcastle this weekend, making it there 22nd unbeaten game in a row, and Foden is feeling very confident on City’s title credentials: “I thought we controlled the game really well,” he told ITV. “We had a lot of the ball and tried to find the right moment to attack, and I think we did that really well. We were always talking about [winning more trophies]. The hunger’s still there. We’ll keep going.

“It’s one of the best squads I’ve ever seen. At this stage of the season, we’re going to need everyone. I’m really happy with it. I’m just playing with a smile on my face, and hopefully I’ll continue to do that.”

Foden’s statements may be reassuring to him and his teammates, but they are a warning to our Gunners. Our Gunners will need to bring their A-game when they return from the break to end City’s dominance.

The Sky Blues are on a great run of consistency, but so are Arsenal with their run of 8 wins in a row, and of course the fact that we have already beaten City twice this season, means our players may be quietly confident as well….

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

