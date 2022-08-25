Man City star Foden gives his opinion on Arteta as a coach

Phil Foden has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard manages the table-topping Arsenal.

After hanging up his boot, Arteta was the assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as he learned the ropes of management from one of the best in the world.

He honed his skills there very well and Arsenal made him their boss at the end of 2019.

His job at City required him to help the likes of Foden develop, so the England international knows what the Spaniard can do.

Speaking about the Arsenal boss recently, he insisted the ex-midfielder is definitely a top manager.

He said, as quoted by The Sun, when asked what Arteta was like as a mentor: “Unbelievable, you know.

“I remember working with him closely after training on some things I needed to improve.

“I know how good he can be as a coach – I think in the right ways to play football.

“He’s definitely a great coach.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has worked a minor miracle with the Arsenal team when you remember they are at the top of the Premier League table after the third game week.

The Spaniard has been decisive, and it has helped him to build his team.

If he keeps working hard, his team will win trophies, perhaps another league title as well.

