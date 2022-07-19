Man City star hails new Arsenal signing – “he’s incredible”

Arsenal have added a fifth body into their ranks, after it was as good as confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko has completed his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The deal, which will see the Gunners pay Manchester City £30 million, didn’t take long after the negotiations started last week.

His versatility to play as a left-back and a midfielder was of certain appeal to the Arsenal manager and the club’s hierarchy.

Everybody knows that the Ukrainian is a talented player and Man City’s Kyle Walker is just one of many admirers of the 25-year-old.

In an interview with YouTuber Timbsy after the end of the last campaign, the England international claimed that Zinchenko was one of the three best technicians in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“He’s incredible… he’s incredible,” Walker said of Zinchenko. “Two touches, head tennis, he’s so good, so so good. But then you’re leaving out the likes of [Kevin] De Bruyne, Phil Foden, [Jack] Grealish, [Joao] Cancelo.”

He continued, “But they don’t come close to those three.”

That’s a very big comment, if you ask me. Choosing the new Arsenal man ahead of all the players City have at their disposal certainly speaks volume.

Think Zinchenko to Arsenal is a really underrated piece of business personally. Just because he couldn't start over Cancelo (One of the best players in the league) doesn't make him a bad player by any standard. Still only 25, plenty of time to grow, good deal all round. — Ben Browning (@BenBrowning3) July 18, 2022

Zinchenko has certainly been unlucky to not start more matches at the Etihad Stadium, since his £1.6million move from Russian club FC Ufa in 2016.

City have always boasted world class players at every position of the field. Thus, not making the starting eleven of the team on a weekly basis is not something to be ashamed of.

Arsenal will certainly be able to hand more minutes to the Ukrainian international, which might help him unlock his true potential.

I think Zinchenko has gone under the radar until now. In North London, he might just explode.

