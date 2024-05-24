Man City star knows his team need to “up our game” to stay ahead of “on our heels” Arsenal

Kyle Walker say’s Arsenal are closer than ever to the title

Missing out on the title on the las day will never be easy, but as we sit back and look back at the season we’ve had, we’ve managed to achieve more together than we have in decades and although Manchester City are hands down the strongest team in the world at the moment, were edging closer and closer to overtaking them and knocking them off their perch.

Rivals can say what they want, Arsenal are the only club that are properly chasing the tails of Manchester City and for a team that’s been able to dominate for so long, it really shows how far we’ve come already and how far were going!

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker spoke to the media about Arsenal and how close we were to catching up to City and said this “I think what the manager [Pep Guardiola] said after the interview on Sky the other day when he said, we’ve got the message and we hear it loud and clear and for him to say that, he knows Arsenal are on our heels now.”

“Either we need to up our game a little more or Arsenal need to fall off a little bit but the gap’s getting closer each year, it’s getting closer and we need to probably extend that gap to give ourselves a little bit of breathing space.”

“But that’s down to the manager, the club, the organisation, who they feel is the right person to bring in, not bring in, whatever they want to do to make sure that we extend that gap would be much appreciated.”

For Arsenal fans, that’s music to our ears, we know were getting closer and closer but because we haven’t lifted any silverware other than the community shield, it does sometimes feel like were not getting anywhere but clearly, we are. We’ve grown so much in the past two years from a club that nobody worried about to a club that is now competing on the biggest stages and with the biggest clubs.

It finally feels like Arsenal are back where we belong and looking better than we’ve been in decades. We have a squad that’s together, that love playing with each other and give off family vibes, exactly what you want to see with your football club. We’ve created a bond and a family that looks unbreakable and with a few more additions to the squad, we won’t be easy to stop.

It just feels like sooner or later, were going to overtake and get back to the glory days of what we used to be back in the 2000s under Arsen Wenger.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

