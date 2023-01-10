Man City star not surprised by the “huge growth” at Arsenal

In 2019, an inspired Arsenal decided to take a chance on Mikel Arteta, handing him the keys to the Emirates despite the fact that he had no proven track record of leading a club as the main man. By the time Arsenal hired the Spaniard, the club had lost its identity and simply needed a fresh start.

Up for the task, Arteta took over and came with a rallying call to “trust the process”. Arteta’s work began in December 2019. In the 2019-20 season, he didn’t do much, and Arsenal finished eighth. The following season, the 2020-21 campaign, when Arteta’s ideas began to filter through, Arsenal finished eighth again, and in the 2021-22 season, they tried and finished fifth.

We are now in the 2022–23 season, and Arsenal has a chance to win the Premier League. Arteta has led his team to a fine run of 14 wins, two draws, and one loss in 17 games. With 44 points, the Gunners are at the top of the Premier League standings, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the league. Many attribute Arsenal’s successful run to the brilliance of one or two Arsenal players, but Arteta is the man who has led Arsenal to this point.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man City midfielder Bernado Silva recently expressed his belief in Arteta’s Arsenal project bearing fruit. “We knew there was a possibility of a huge growth at Arsenal this season,” he said, as revealed by the MEN. “They have a very good manager and lots of young players full of desire to win. It doesn’t surprise me.”

Compliments like this from Bernado Silva should persuade die-hard Arsenal fans that the club is on the right track.

Sam P

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Oxford win, Vieira, Eddie, facing Man City again, and how the game changed..

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids