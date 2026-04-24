Man City star reveals they knew the effect of beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup

Jeremy Doku has spoken about the impact of winning the Carabao Cup as Arsenal and Manchester City continue their battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal are at risk of ending the season without a trophy, despite beginning 2026 with the possibility of achieving a quadruple, a scenario many believed they were capable of completing at the time. Expectations were high given their strong performances across competitions.

The Gunners have largely been one of the most impressive teams in Europe over recent months, and this campaign has still been viewed as a positive one overall, even if silverware remains uncertain. They will continue to push hard to stay in the race until the end and attempt to secure success where possible.

However, the defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final appears to have had an impact on Arsenal’s momentum. City, by contrast, seems to have approached the fixture with clear intent, ensuring they secured the trophy.

Doku Reflects On Cup Impact

As quoted by The Daily Mail, Jeremy Doku explained the significance of that victory in the wider context of the title race. He said: ‘The Carabao is a nice trophy and we knew if we won that game, it’s going to be a punch towards Arsenal mentally.

‘So we were just looking forwards. Obviously one game a week that changes also a lot. You have more time to prepare, more time to work on things.’

His comments suggest City viewed the final not only as a chance to win silverware, but also as an opportunity to gain a psychological edge in the broader season. The added recovery time from fewer fixtures has also helped their preparation.

Arsenal Must Recover Quickly

Even among Arsenal supporters, disappointment followed the Carabao Cup defeat, with many feeling the opportunity had slipped away at an important moment in the season. The challenge now is to respond in a constructive way.

The players must move past that setback quickly and refocus on their remaining objectives. At this stage of the campaign, recovery, mentality, and consistency are just as important as tactical quality.

Arsenal’s task is to ensure that one disappointment does not define their season. If they can regain momentum and return to winning form, they still have every chance of finishing strongly and competing until the final matches.