Man City star very impressed with his Arsenal-target defensive partner at the Euros

If Arsenal needed further evidence that Marc Guehi could perform at a higher level, his performances for England at the European Championships in Germany provided it.

With Harry Maguire, England’s first-choice defender, out of the Euros due to injury, England coach Gareth Southgate had to find the ideal partner for Stones. Guehi, among the English defenders, emerged as the best option to join the Premier League champion in England’s defence.

The Palace defender has shone at the heart of the Three Lions’ defence. There have been criticisms of England’s performances, but Guehi has given a decent account of himself, hasn’t put a foot wrong, and has impressed his Man City defensive partner, John Stones.

"He's so good, I really enjoy playing with him." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 Big praise for Marc Guéhi from John Stones. 👏#BBCFootball #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/rJ0QXEXXtq — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 23, 2024

I’m confident his performances have piqued the interest of many. According to reports, Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in his services. These transfer rumours are not new; he was the player they were reportedly looking to replace Gabriel Magalhaes with last summer.

Certainly, Gooners who have watched England games this season have received a sense of Guehi’s versatility in the back four, but even if they have, Stones’ rating of their defensive target is what they need to hear.

According to the Manchester City man, his national team defensive partner, Guehi, is so good and capable of playing at the highest level.

“So good, so good,” said Stones to BBC Radio 5 Live while rating Guehi’s start to the Euros.

“For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well; his performances have been great.”

Arsenal could use a flexible defensive addition, and Guehi appears to be the perfect candidate. He might bring a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s backline.

Peter Rix

