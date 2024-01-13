Man City star writes off Arsenal in title race “our real contenders are Liverpool”

Following a failed title challenge in 2022–23. Arsenal entered the 2023–24 season determined to mount another title challenge that would result in league glory.

The Gunners demonstrated their intent to win the league during the first few months of the season, picking up result after result. By December, they had only lost to Newcastle, which many attributed to poor officiating. December turned out to be a difficult month for them, as they only managed one league win while losing three games and drawing one, dropping ten points they shouldn’t have.

The December results have left Arsenal five points off the top of the league, raising doubts about their ability to compete for the title. With 18 games remaining, everything is still possible, of course.

Speaking of the title fight, the Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, acknowledges the Gunners showed enough quality to win the league last season but didn’t because of experience, which he implies is always a hindrance in the Premier League title race.

That said, he now believes this season they have some more experience to use in the title charge, but he makes it clear that he doesn’t think the Gunners will be City’s biggest rival. “If you ask me, our real contenders are Liverpool,” he said on City’s YouTube channel.

“Because they have the experience of winning in the last years. Arsenal showed the level last year they can do and this year they have the experience they didn’t have last time.

If Arsenal learned anything from their failed title bid last season, it should be that the league is won in the final few games of the season, not after just half the schedule. Manchester City had a rough start to the 2022–23 season, but they were able to turn things around in the second half. That is what Arsenal need to do now to prove Rodri wrong…

