Man City supporters group calls on fans to boycott game with Arsenal

A supporters group of Manchester City, known as 1894, has issued a call for the boycott of the Community Shield match against Arsenal, which marks the beginning of the upcoming season. The game between the Gunners and City is highly anticipated, as both teams competed for the Premier League title in the previous season, with City emerging as the champions.

Arsenal is expected to make better preparations for the upcoming season, aiming to challenge City for the title. The Community Shield match between the two teams is seen as an exciting encounter to determine who starts the season on a strong note.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the 1894 group has expressed disappointment with the scheduling of the match. The game is set to take place on August 6th at Wembley Stadium, with a kick-off time of 5:30 pm. As a result, the supporters’ group has called for City fans to boycott the match as a protest.

The 1894 group suggests that fans donate their match tickets to a local food bank instead of attending the game. Their aim is to showcase their discontent with the FA’s decision to schedule the match at an inconvenient time and venue, contrasting with the previous year’s Community Shield held at the King Power Stadium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is an unnecessary drama that does not bother us, so we need to focus on returning for the pre-season and preparing very well for the next campaign.

If we win the game, it could be a morale booster for our players, who will then look to challenge for the league again.

