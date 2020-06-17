Man City take full advantage of classic David Luiz antics

Manchester City have beaten Arsenal
at the Emirates tonight, and while we were never favourites for the match, we will certainly feel hard done-by.
Our side started the match brightly, and despite being forced to make two changes to personnel inside the opening 20 minutes, we had been the better side.
Granit Xhaka found himself replaced by Ceballos thanks to injury, before David Luiz replaced Mari, and from then-on the game was turning against us.
City were really beginning to grow into match, earning more and more possession in key areas, as well as getting in behind our back four more often than you would like.
It was almost as if Pep Guardiola saw Luiz head onto the pitch, and said ‘OK, lets go!’…
Shortly before half-time we find ourselves behind. A long-ball is failed to be cleared by the Brazilian defender, only for it to bounce into the box into the path of Raheem Sterling, who places the ball past the German shotstopper and into the left side of the net.
The break didn’t do us any favours either, as we continued to be on the back foot in the second-half, and then bad turns to worse. Luiz loses ground on Mahrez who is running down the right-flank, and the former Chelsea defender literally grapples with the Algerian before eventually running into him to take him down. Red card and a penalty…
Kevin De Bruyne sends Leno the wrong way and we can all-but write off the match from this point onwards.
We endured a tough 40 minutes after this, despite some of our players clearly putting in the effort, there was just no hope of getting anywhere after that unfortunately.
City closed off the game with a third goal, thanks to Phil Foden leeching onto a rebound off the post, but the biggest incident after the penalty was not a nice one.
Eric Garcia collided with his own goalkeeper Ederson and stayed down, and was eventually stretchered off the pitch. Hopefully the young defender is OK…
So Arsenal were let down by one of our supposed experienced heads, and now we have an even bigger mountain to climb.
Do Arsenal need to cull the likes of Luiz? Does he have more bad games than good?
Patrick
Man City could still dominate Arsenal although they didn’t have their supporters. I believe hiring Arteta and using many young players are good steps for next season, but Asenal have plenty of work to do:
– Xhaka: Hard to believe he injured himself easily like that. If he’s made his mind to leave, Arteta would likely search for a new left-footed DM
– Mari: I think he is not ready for EPL intensity yet. May not be permanent a Gunner if the other CBs stay
– Luiz: Erratic as usual. I believe he has lost interest in Arsenal
– Leno: Superb in first half, only to be disappointed by the players in front of him
– The others: Rusty
Hopefully Luiz played his last game in Arsenal shirt absolutely awful! Major clear out needed, too often has this team been exposed over and over again and our defence has been woeful for over a decade.. how many 3-0’s have city beaten us now ? It’s comical! Another 2 away games coming, and I can’t say I’m very confident of us picking up anything!
First of all the starting Lineup was not good How can you start Mari who haven’t played since joining, and again start Willock, Nketia and live Pepe, Laccazette, at list mix them (Start Willock and Laccazette or Nketia and Pepe, Willock and Pepe or Nketia and Laccazette)
I I largely agree with Patrick’s summary. It was always going to be a very difficult tie against a far superior team and despite what some people think we did start well. City took time to get into the game but we lost two players to injury and had Luiz make 2 awful mistakes. It was an uphill climb after that.
Were we ever likely to win? Not really were we?
It’s possible that Arteta was experimenting with the youth. This maybe a sign of the future at Arsenal with lack of quality from senior players. Just a thought
football isn’t for babies and I have said it before relying on players like kentiah, willock and other young players will not solve our problems, cause we have tried this before but nothing tangible happened
David Luiz completely messed up the night. And Arteta saying he wants to keep him? He better NOT. He’s washed up and always a calamity waiting in the corner to happen.
Obviously, a major clear out desperately needed.
Leno stood out as usual.
I fear for the future of Arsenal, actually!