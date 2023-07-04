Man City target “cheaper and better” alternative to Declan Rice after losing out to Arsenal

A few days ago, Manchester City was keen to beat Arsenal to a deal for Declan Rice. After seeing the Gunners’ two bids for the 24-year-old rejected by Manchester City, just like they pipped them to the PL title, they thought they could come and pip them to the Hammer’s captain.

Manchester City placed an offer totaling £90 million for West Ham to sell them Rice. Fortunately, that bid wasn’t enough. Arsenal, having a Deja Vu of the 2022–23 title race, didn’t want to lose Rice and decided to place a third bid totaling £105 million that gave Arteta his first win over City for the 2023–24 season as the Citizens couldn’t match Arsenal’s third bid, deciding to pull out of his swoop.

As Arsenal are working to unveil Rice, Manchester City is looking at their other options for that transfer miss. One option being considered is Frankie de Jong.

In line with the Citizens’ potential move for De Jong, Manchester City legend Rodney Marsh has made a dig at Arsenal. In reaction to the City Chief’s tweet, which quotes the Sun, who say De Jong is seen as Rice’s transfer alternative at the Etihad, as seen below, he labels De Jong a “cheaper and better” midfield addition.

👀 Former Man City forward Rodney Marsh, on Frenkie de Jong rumours ..#ManCity #Transfers https://t.co/LedwUYnS9n — Gabriel (@Doozy_45) July 2, 2023

Frankie de Jong is undoubtedly an incredible player, but if Manchester City manages to pull off his deal, it is a wait-and-see. Last summer, there was talk about not wanting to move to Manchester United because he didn’t want to move to Manchester, and the belief is that he saw himself at Barca long term. Barcelona would welcome his exit, but as we saw last year, the Dutch international has the last say.

Anyway, as City try their luck at bringing on board a cheaper and better midfielder, the Gooners believe they’ve got a gem in Declan Rice. They must re-envision how superb he was at West Ham and tell themselves that if he can be as good as he was there, then he is the quality they want, whether cheap or expensive.

