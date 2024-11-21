Man City the winners of the international break and why it should worry Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City find themselves trailing Liverpool in the Premier League title race, but the season is far from decided. Arsenal, nine points adrift of the top spot and four behind City in second, is still in contention. Many Gooners remain optimistic, believing that as long as City—the reigning champions—are not leading, the door is open for Arsenal to claim the title.

However, Manchester City’s resurgence after the international break poses a serious concern. According to Express Sports, City is emerging as the big winner of the break, as several key players are returning from injury. Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones are now fit, significantly strengthening Pep Guardiola’s squad. Their absence contributed to City’s surprising run of four consecutive losses before the break, a rare slump for the titleholders. Their return could mark a turning point, enabling City to regain momentum and challenge Arsenal and Liverpool at the top.

For Arsenal, the path to the title requires a sharp focus on their own performances. Consistency will be key as they aim to capitalise on any missteps from their rivals. Mikel Arteta’s men must return from the international break ready to secure maximum points in their fixtures, ensuring they remain within striking distance of Liverpool while fending off challenges from City.

The race is shaping up to be fiercely competitive, with Liverpool, City, and Arsenal all capable of a sustained push for the title. Arsenal’s squad depth and tactical flexibility will be put to the test in the coming weeks. While City’s revival is a looming threat, the Gunners must avoid distractions and control what they can: their own results. If they can maintain their focus and form, Arsenal still has every chance to make this a season to remember.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…