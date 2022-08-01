Man City threaten to disrupt Arsenal plans for midfielder-signing

Manchester City are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, a player linked with Arsenal in recent windows.

The Gunners are claimed to have chased the Brazilian in recent months, with us claimed to have failed to strike a loan deal with the Old Lady back in January, and were expected to return with a similar move this summer.

The 26 year-old played very little last term, struggling with injuries initially before failing to break back into the side, and ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, he was expected to push for an exit.

Following Paul Pogba’s injury, Juve may have to reassess their options however, but they could well be open to the idea of a swap deal with Man City, who are claimed to be considering offering Ilkay Gundogan as part of a swap deal.

The German midfielder has been a consistent performer at the Etihad, but with just a year remaining on his contract, the opportunity to use him as a potential makeweight could be shrewd business from the Citizens.

It could mean that our search for a new central midfielder will need further work however, and we may rue having taken so long to try and wrap up this deal.

I’m not overly disappointed however, as I haven’t seen nearly enough from Melo during his time in Turin to convince me that he would be a hit in north London, but the fact that Edu and Mikel Arteta seem to be so keen tells me they can see something that I can’t.

Would you like to have seen Arthur play in our famous red & white?

Patrick