Man City to challenge Arsenal fo Premier League midfielder

Manchester City has entered the race for Douglas Luiz, adding to Arsenal’s competition in their pursuit of the midfielder. Mikel Arteta has been pursuing Luiz since the start of the last season, and Arsenal has previously failed with at least two bids to secure his services.

Luiz has become an increasingly important player for Aston Villa, making it more challenging for Arsenal to sign him. Despite the difficulties, he remains one of Arsenal’s targets for the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal is now facing fresh competition from Manchester City for Luiz’s signature. Manchester City has experienced challenges this season, especially in the absence of Rodri, and recognises the need to sign a new midfielder urgently. Having been unsuccessful in their attempt to acquire Declan Rice from Arsenal, they are now considering Luiz as a potential addition to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for several seasons.

As Thomas Partey nears the end of his spell with us, the Brazilian will be a good replacement for the Ghanaian, who should not stay with us beyond this season.

