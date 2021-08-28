Man City v Arsenal Build-up and Predicted Score for tough Etihad trip

Arsenal will make the trip to the Etihad to take on Manchester City this afternoon as we go in search of our first Premier League points of the season.

With consecutive losses to both Brentford and Chelsea to start the campaign, we gave ourselves a confidence-boosting 6-0 win over West Brom in the EFL Cup in midweek, with that fixture notably marking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first start of the term with a hat-trick, having contracted Coronavirus prior to the Brentford clash.

The Premier League champions haven’t enjoyed their best to a new season either, having lost 1-0 to Leicester in the Community Shield, before losing to Tottenham by the same scoreline in their opening PL weekend, but did get going against Norwich last week when winning 5-0.

That means that both sides are coming into this match on the back of big wins and a clean sheet, and while some may feel extremely downbeat about Arsenal’s chances, I feel like this could well be much more open than previously expected.

I have to admit, my head and heart are not in agreement. On one hand I feel like a 2-2 draw could well be on the cards, but my head insists that 2-1 is the most likely outcome on the day.

I understand that we’ve not had the best start, but our excessive injury list is softening at present, and I can’t overlook the fact that both Leicester and Tottenham have already beaten our opponents already this term, proving that our rivals are also not at their best at this point in time either.

What are your predictions for this afternoon’s matchup?

Patrick