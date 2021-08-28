Man City v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up as we chase first points of 21-22

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive turn in fortunes on the injury front of late, and could potentially make the trip to Manchester City without just four players.
The Gunners are confirmed to be without Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes, with the latter having played his first 45 minutes of football with the Arsenal Under-23 side yesterday as he works on his recovery from injury.
Ben White remains unlikely to feature this weekend however as reported by Arsenal.com, although he will continue to be assessed ahead of kick-off, and he looks likely to be the fourth absentee this afternoon.
That means that we are expecting to welcome back all of Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Willian and Alex Runarsson, with Bukayo Saka also said to be available despite picking up a knock in midweek.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Cedric Holding Mari Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Saka
Auba
Assuming Bukayo isn’t deemed a risk to play the entire 90 minutes after his knock, I expect Lacazette to remain on the bench, and while I expect Cedric to get the nod today, his participation is less certain also.
This team should put in a strong showing, with our front-line having enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory in midweek, and they can hopefully continue that going into today’s trip to the Etihad.
What would be your favoured line-up given the names available?
Patrick
The lineup should include odeegard
Leno
Chambers holding mari tavarez
Lokonga elneny
Pepe odeegard aubameyang
Lakazate
While rowe saka xhaka martinelli William niles balogun bellerine soares Tierney kolasinac Aaron, All start from the bench
Salisu, what a boring boring boring lineup. What is it supposed to achieve?
If we play 4-2-3-1 we will get stuffed. We need 3 at the back with 4 or even 5 in midfield, that’s including the 2 wingbacks. This is not a game for expansive gung ho attack (not that we see much of that these days) we have to dig in and win ugly if necessary. The result is far more important than the performance in my opinion.
Odegaard, Saka, Pepe, Xhaka, Tavares and Kolasinac must start
Mari would likely be slower than Man City’s forwards, Tierney will only produce wasteful long crosses again and Smith-Rowe can’t always make diagonal passes to the left side
We will see..what team is selected and what team turn up (or don’t).
Let’s see the strategy and implementation of MAs footballing brain.
Good luck to all in a AFC shirt although I fear the gulf in class, quality and experience will show.
A team with Mari, Xhaka and sulk boy Auba running down the teams spine does not excite or instill great confidence in me for this game or any other.
Thanks Stan
I think from attacks laca shouldn’t be left cos of his phisic then Holding along side teveres .
alex lac, odegard n tavares must really be included in the starting 11 if we want to come back with something
Odegaad should start, and if I have my way I ll start Ramsdale ahead of Leno.
Aubameyang.
Smith. Odegaard. Saka.
Lokonga. Elneny.
Tierney. Holding. Chambers. Cedric.
Leno.
3-5-2.
Aubameyang. Smith.
Tavares. Elneny. Lokonga. Odegaard. Saka.
Tierney. Holding. Chambers.