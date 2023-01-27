Manchester City will play host to Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, with Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior both in line for potential debuts.
The Gunners currently have a target on their backs after taking a firm grip on top spot in the Premier League table, and our biggest challenger for the title will get their first chance to put a dent in our confidence when we face them in the cup.
We have a few injury issues to deal with as confirmed at Arsenal Media, with Gabriel Jesus unable to take on his former side, while Reiss Nelson and Mo Elneny are also absent from our trip. We do have our two new signings in line to feature however, and I believe one could well feature from the start.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Turner
Tomiyasu Holding Saliba Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Vieira Trossard
Nketiah
We are likely to be in a tough tie with the Citizens regardless of which team either side puts out, and I expect Arteta to limit his rotation for this encounter because of this. I’m not sure if I would be all-that bothered if we was to lose this evening however, as that would allow us to focus on just the Europa League and PL until the summer.
Would you be that annoyed if we was to exit at this stage of the FA Cup?
Patrick
Tonight’s game sets a marker, more important than winning the the cup is beating City in this game to give impetus to the two league games we have to play against them. Lose badly tonight and it gives City a huge psychological advantage. That’s why I think Arteta will put out a very strong team tonight, certainly stronger than the team suggested.
Tricky. Both managers,I’d have thought recognise the benefits of winning the league and/or a European trophy or both
As wonderful as it would be to progress in the FA cup I’m sanguine about losing tonight… as long as we go down fighting if the game doesn’t go our way. Morale is important to maintain. The team that Arteta puts out will determine his focus