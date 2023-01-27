Manchester City will play host to Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, with Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior both in line for potential debuts.

The Gunners currently have a target on their backs after taking a firm grip on top spot in the Premier League table, and our biggest challenger for the title will get their first chance to put a dent in our confidence when we face them in the cup.

We have a few injury issues to deal with as confirmed at Arsenal Media, with Gabriel Jesus unable to take on his former side, while Reiss Nelson and Mo Elneny are also absent from our trip. We do have our two new signings in line to feature however, and I believe one could well feature from the start.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Tomiyasu Holding Saliba Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Vieira Trossard

Nketiah

We are likely to be in a tough tie with the Citizens regardless of which team either side puts out, and I expect Arteta to limit his rotation for this encounter because of this. I’m not sure if I would be all-that bothered if we was to lose this evening however, as that would allow us to focus on just the Europa League and PL until the summer.

Would you be that annoyed if we was to exit at this stage of the FA Cup?

Patrick

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…