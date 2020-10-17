Man City v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI – Injuries on our side

Arsenal make the trip to the Etihad this evening to take on Manchester City, and for once we are on the better side of the injury table.

Our side comes into the match with a near-full strength set of options, with only Gabriel Martinelli unavailable for selection.

The Brazilian, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are all believed to be back in training this month as they prepare to build up their fitness ahead of a return, but I don’t expect any of them to make the squad today.

Kieran Tierney has been a huge talking point ahead of the encounter, with the Scottish authorities ordering him to self-isolate for 14 days having come in contact with international team-mate Stuart Armstrong, but the Scottish Sun has claimed an announcement would be made on his return in time for the clash.

Another massive talking point has been our signing of Thomas Partey on Deadline Day, but the manager has been coy on whether he will be ready to start after such a short time with the squad.

Manchester City on the other hand come into the tie without some key players in Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Aguero is also believed to be a doubt, but may well come off the bench.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Holding Luiz Tierney

Bellerin Partey Xhaka AMN

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

I can’t help but feel like we have our best shot at beating the Citizens at the Etihad in our recent history, although our first win at the stadium since 2015 will not be a given.

Their injuries woes are huge, and I will certainly be backing our team against the bookies for this one.

Should Gabriel play ahead of Luiz? Does Saka or Pepe deserve a shot to start? Do the absentees give us the advantage over City?

Patrick