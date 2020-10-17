Man City v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI – Injuries on our side

Arsenal make the trip to the Etihad this evening to take on Manchester City, and for once we are on the better side of the injury table.
Our side comes into the match with a near-full strength set of options, with only Gabriel Martinelli unavailable for selection.
The Brazilian, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are all believed to be back in training this month as they prepare to build up their fitness ahead of a return, but I don’t expect any of them to make the squad today.
Kieran Tierney has been a huge talking point ahead of the encounter, with the Scottish authorities ordering him to self-isolate for 14 days having come in contact with international team-mate Stuart Armstrong, but the Scottish Sun has claimed an announcement would be made on his return in time for the clash.
Another massive talking point has been our signing of Thomas Partey on Deadline Day, but the manager has been coy on whether he will be ready to start after such a short time with the squad.
Manchester City on the other hand come into the tie without some key players in Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Aguero is also believed to be a doubt, but may well come off the bench.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Holding Luiz Tierney
Bellerin Partey Xhaka AMN
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
I can’t help but feel like we have our best shot at beating the Citizens at the Etihad in our recent history, although our first win at the stadium since 2015 will not be a given.
Their injuries woes are huge, and I will certainly be backing our team against the bookies for this one.
Should Gabriel play ahead of Luiz? Does Saka or Pepe deserve a shot to start? Do the absentees give us the advantage over City?
Patrick
I’m just hoping that arsenal actually play some football and not that clueless crap we did at Liverpool. We have a chance to win this COYG.
I doubt whether MA will start Partey from the outset. Maybe he will come on as a sub, in which case the combinationof Xhaka and Ceballos will start in the midfield. I prefer Saka and Willian to partner Auba upfront as CF. Heres to a Gunners win!
What about our defender Gabriel? One of tour best if not The best since the start of the season. He needs to start if we’re to have any chance today!!!
A very uninspiring lineup. So u mean ceballos n partey cannot play togeda instead of always including useless xhaka in yo line up as if its not bad enof that arteta uses him n for God sake why AMN when der is saka, our golden boy .do you see aw barca have been promoting ANSu fati by believing in him so they use him more often. I like holding but seriously Gabriel n luiz r the best obvious patner. I hate mediocrity and we should be using our best legs , it’s what others are doing but I get it many fans even refuse to see what we are missing by not playing ozil . apparently most fans just love the game but they don’t know it. Pepe should start playing now, he’s better than one way william
I am shocked we are debating whether Partey starts!! is he injured? We spent approx 70m on him and Gabriel just to put them on the bench, despite being our best players. Ceballos is also one of our top 5 players and he too is on the bench!!! Typical banter Arsenal. They don’t play their best players against the big teams – they think they can defend for 90 minutes.
Watching pool Everton they just don’t have ponderous unskilled players like xhaka elneny AMN in the middle of park … the point of partey was to give stability in middle to allow attacking options to flourish … if arteta plays another defensive formation against a weakened team he should know well it will be a sad reflection of his footballing philosophy
Hello just Arse.family
After a long time I feel that no matter todays result at least we can compete with city
Here is my best 11 line up prediction(433)
Bel Hol Lu Ti
Ceb PARTEY Xha
Wi Lac Aub
I have never been relaxed ever,facing the big guyz in England,I think arteta is gonna rock epl
VC it is now all depends on MA’s line up, formation, decision on WHO,WHAT &WHEN of subs.
I hope that’s not de team MA will play, I am sick of all this Morinhio type formations and football. We are Arsenal we should play attractive and attacking football, that is our identity. What’s the point of watching if half the fan base goes to sleep during match and half just don’t care how we play as long as we win bec they only look at the final score line so they can put one over their mates. There is a reason why Madrid and Barcelona are the greatest clubs in world of football bec their supporters are not only happy with results but they want them to win it in certain way….football is like other sports an entertainment so I hope MA realises that and we get to see beautiful football.
Why everyone keeps playing Willian in first team…he has been complete sh*t since he joined apart from first match, atleast Pepe did something in last match and tries to do something in every match (most of the time never pays off though !). I don’t understand why we signed this Chelsea grandpa, he just runs like a headless chicken on side lines …can’t even ho past a single player. I told ya all his best ever season yeilded 8 goals and 8 assists I think at his prime but Arsenal fans were jumping up and down like we signed Messi/Ronaldo second coming. Now who is laughing Chelsea or us??