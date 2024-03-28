Man City v Arsenal – Line-Up, Teams, Where to Watch and KO Time

We visit Manchester City when club football returns this weekend in a crucial game where neither team can afford to lose.

Arsenal currently sits atop the Premier League standings on goal difference ahead of Liverpool and has been in formidable form in 2024.

City occupies the third position on the table, with a single point separating them from the top. A victory in this fixture could propel them to the league summit, depending on Liverpool’s result this weekend.

City has faced challenges against us in recent encounters, and we emerged victorious in the reverse fixture. The question is whether we can secure another victory over them this term and complete a double.

Team news

Injuries have been a significant issue for us this season, and we experienced at least two scares during the international break.

Bukayo Saka withdrew from the England squad due to a physical problem, though it is believed to be minor.

Gabriel Magalhaes was also replaced in the Brazil squad for their latest matches as a precautionary measure, but we expect both players to be ready for the game.

Gabriel Martinelli is also racing against time to regain fitness, but Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu were involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the break. We could see a midfield pairing of Partey and Declan Rice from the start of this match.

Arteta will be pleased with the players available for this game and is expected to field a strong team against the champions.

David Raya has been outstanding for both club and country and is likely to start in goal.

Ahead of the Spanish goalkeeper, we anticipate a back four consisting of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and the impressive Jakub Kiwior. Kiwior edges out Oleksandr Zinchenko and Tomiyasu due to his solid performances at the back.

The return of Partey could pose a selection dilemma for Mikel Arteta. He’ll likely start the Ghanaian alongside Rice providing additional defensive stability against City’s creative threats and Martin Odegaard more forward in a midfield front three.

It’s uncertain if Martinelli will be fit for the game. In his absence, Leandro Trossard is a reliable option to start alongside Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in a front-three.

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Raya

White- Saliba-Gabriel-Kiwior

Partey-Rice-Odegaard

Saka-Havertz-Trossard

How to watch the game

To watch the game on TV in the UK, tune in to Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. You can also listen to it live on BBC Radio 5

Several Premier League media partners will show the match outside the UK on their partner stations.

Fans can also stream the fixture on some services like the Sky Go app.