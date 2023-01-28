Man City v Arsenal – Mixed feelings on narrow defeat but positives are clear

Mixed feelings after a narrow city defeat by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we lost 1:0 at Man City. Many theories were made whether we should start full strength or rotate, in the end we made a lot of changes and we lost.
I actually thought a lot of second string players were doing alright. Only Holding was struggling with Haaland, but I thought Saliba nullified him well in the second half. The other player that doesn’t set the world alight was Sambi. He wasn’t terrible, nor the only reason we lost, but the midfield battle was lost in the second half.
Apart from that I liked what I saw from Tomiyasu and Tierney as well. Trosaard was good as well. Unfortunately Ake got the better of Saka and scored the winner. I am disappointed with their goal, because we left Alvarez in acres of space to shoot. Then when the ball hit the post, Saka went to double up on the City player, then Ake was left alone to shoot…
It’s a little disappointing. We don’t play till next Saturday. We could’ve gone a little stronger, but it is what it is. Our backup players need minutes as well. All in all I am not happy to drop out of the cups so early. There’s no guarantees that we will win the league, so losing the cups still hurts.
We went to City, played our style of football, just fell short of quality in some areas, most notably midfield. On that topic, Caicedo put that transfer request on IG, so hopefully Chelsea don’t just stomp up another 80 million and nick him, ’cause we do need backup.
All and all, I leave with mixed feelings. Disappointed to go out, but I don’t think City are that great. I think 2 weeks from now, we’ll see a different game and I’m confident we can do it!
Onwards and upwards.
Konstantin
Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”
It was okay okay game
Could have tipped either side..
We need DM back up..
Hopefully we are getting someone before deadline day…
Could be Caicedo… not sure how Chelski gonna do..
But we should be having someone back plan apart from Caicedo if we miss out on Caicedo…
I think arteta might have played it just right if we’re targeting the league. He was able to play a slightly weakened team against their first team and we largely held our own. It doesn’t seem like there was a huge difference in quality between the sides.
Psychologically a clear defeat would have been damaging, whereas a narrow defeat away and with a slightly weaker side might actually give us confidence, because we have a minor “excuse” and I think it’s clear we are on a similar level to them, certainly not a lot worse in a 1v1 scenario. It also means we can go into the next game with them with a realistic “revenge” mindset, which could be extremely valuable.
Also going out just means we have fewer games that can distract us from the league.
Given the lineup, it does appear we weren’t desperate to win this, but the presence of several key players indicates he wanted to make sure it was close and we didn’t get blown away. If that’s the case, I think arteta might just have got exactly what he wanted yesterday.
Only concern is partey – just hope he’s not seriously injured, or maybe we’ll be able to sign caceido just in time?!