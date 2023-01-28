Man City v Arsenal – Mixed feelings on narrow defeat but positives are clear

I actually thought a lot of second string players were doing alright. Only Holding was struggling with Haaland, but I thought Saliba nullified him well in the second half. The other player that doesn’t set the world alight was Sambi. He wasn’t terrible, nor the only reason we lost, but the midfield battle was lost in the second half.

Apart from that I liked what I saw from Tomiyasu and Tierney as well. Trosaard was good as well. Unfortunately Ake got the better of Saka and scored the winner. I am disappointed with their goal, because we left Alvarez in acres of space to shoot. Then when the ball hit the post, Saka went to double up on the City player, then Ake was left alone to shoot…

It’s a little disappointing. We don’t play till next Saturday. We could’ve gone a little stronger, but it is what it is. Our backup players need minutes as well. All in all I am not happy to drop out of the cups so early. There’s no guarantees that we will win the league, so losing the cups still hurts.

We went to City, played our style of football, just fell short of quality in some areas, most notably midfield. On that topic, Caicedo put that transfer request on IG, so hopefully Chelsea don’t just stomp up another 80 million and nick him, ’cause we do need backup.

All and all, I leave with mixed feelings. Disappointed to go out, but I don’t think City are that great. I think 2 weeks from now, we’ll see a different game and I’m confident we can do it!

Onwards and upwards.

Well lovely Arsenal people, we lost 1:0 at Man City. Many theories were made whether we should start full strength or rotate, in the end we made a lot of changes and we lost.