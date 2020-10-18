Man City v Arsenal Player Ratings – No doubt about our Man Of The Match

It was a dour game all-in-all at Man City last night, and at times it seemed more like a tactical battle between the chess players in the dugout, but at least we had Saka to give us some hope of nicking a goal. A shinig star in a very barren sky!
Here are my Player Ratings…
Leno 5
I am not happy with Leno at all. I am absolutely certain that Martinez would have caught the ball that led to the goal, and the one near the end that could have finished us off. But (obviously!) we are not going to get into a discussion about spilt milk…
Bellerin 5
The Spaniard is still hot-and-cold as far as I am concerned. He is certainly not in the class that could play for Man City.
Luiz 6
Considering he was thrown in after Holding was injured in the warm up, he did well. Lately, Luiz does seem to play better against the big teams and he was pretty solid yesterday, barring the occasional blip!
Gabriel 6
Obviously not totally settled into the team yet and had his nervous moments, but I am certain he is going to improve our defensive stats this season.
Tierney 7
Don’t you just love watching him bomb down the wing. He’s not afraid of a tackle either but was definitely targeted by Man City. Pep must appreciate how dangerous he is…
Xhaka 6
Another solid performance from Xhaka, nothing spectacular but he is in a confident mood at the moment.
Ceballos 5
He is a trier for sure, but he could rarely come up with anything productive against Man City. Mind you, he can’t do everything on his own can he?
Saka 8
If he carries on playing like this he is a superstar of the future. Not scared to have a go, hecame close to scoring a couple of times, and was certainly not out of his depth. Easily Man Of The Match.
Pepe 5
He still has not yet learned to handle the Premier League, especially at this level. Very little impact.
Willian 5
I’m only giving him a 5 as he was played out of position, but also out of his depth. Not much else to say.
Aubameyang 6
Captain my captain! Didn’t get much service but looked good whenever he got the ball. But nothing to write home about today.
Subs
Lacazette 4
Replaced Willian and was lively, but I think in 22 minutes he only actually touched the ball about 5 times, and only two of those went to an Arsenal player.
Partey N/A
Welcome to Arsenal. But had no time to assert himself on the game.
Nketieh N/A
Like Partey, he only had 8 minutes on the field, but both made much more impact than Lacazette!
Arteta – 4…another cautious game!!!
– Tierney’s touches and passes were too heavy on many occasions, but he defended very well. If he wants to reach Andrew Robertson’s level, he should improve his touches and passes
– Ceballos could read Man City’s flow in the first twenty minutes, hence he became our best ball interceptors in midfield and his rating should’ve been higher than Xhaka. He’s pretty combative in deep midfield area, but he won’t be able to showcase his creativity and skills until he plays as a CAM or as a half-winger
– Saka is a highly talented winger, but I hope Arsenal wouldn’t ruin his development by forcing him to be a wingback. He played well as an inverted RW in Community Shield and I believe he’d be better than Pepe if he keeps playing on the right wing
– Pepe should’ve learned how to cut inside effectively like the prime Sanchez and how to fake his shots like Mahrez. If he keeps losing the ball easily, I’m afraid this is going to be his last season at Arsenal
– Willian is definitely not able to be a false nine like Firmino. Pace, strength and aerial duel are not his forte, so either play him as a winger or as a CAM
Tierney was turned inside out on a number of occasions today ,don’t see how he got a 7 And Bellerin a 5 .
Leno again getting blamed for Saving a shot and almost certainly saving us from going 2 down with a one on one save against Foden I think it was .
Saka and Gabriel was definitely miles ahead of anyone today .
I agree with Dan!
Agree on Saka and Gabriel. Gabriel has been an excellent buy so far and I hope Partey can be like that too
I start from a completely DIFFERENT standpoint fromthe wealth of GOONER moaning minnies in yesterdays thread who moaned childishly at what they thought was a poor performance .
I could non disagree more with that, frankly, stupid and entitled view. I was proud of thr hunrer, warrior attitude and sheer workrate of ALL our players. I loathe loafers, which is why i could never stand Walcott, Mkhi and especially the arch loafer off all time, Ozil, and I comsider ALL lazy players to be poison in a team sport.
Some have conveniently short memories about how little astime ago our team was REGULARLT being bullied, outmuscled and out fought in games and that this disgracefuol attitude has been going on for many years , left unchecked by Wenger and not much helped by Emery either. Under MA M this attitude is go3en , never rot reappaear under his managrship and I am THRILLED(no other word can descibe it) that at long last we arenow watchinh reaol MEN inour kit and not frit scareycats masqwuerading as TRUE Arewnal players For that I am so very glad.. Next, and being a totaol realist – some might like to try realism sometime – I also rememjber we were away to MAN CITY NOT BL…DY WIGAN!
We also cut out at least three clear cut glorious chances and should have had a penatly for a high boot on GABRIEL. THe marke awarded, save SAKA, I do agree was our best player are a travesty.
I just want to stand up for realism, as I WILL NEVER BE A SPOILED JUVENILE AND HAVE THE LUDICROUS EXPECTATIONS some of thes ejuviles have, given what MA had to inherit , and who he has massively improved in a short time , winning TWO trophies along the way.
I am massively proud of our team and our manager but throughly disgusted at reading so much utter rubbish from fans after this narrow defeat against a mighty opponent. The improvement from playing them last season is ENORMOUS, and that OUGHT to be said. So I have said it, as I demand the wholeand PROPER truth!
Sheer passion and outright anger at the stupidity of many(not all, but a lot) of our fans made me type the above post quicker than usual, hence the many typos. But my points remain!
Its a first I agree with you jon. I see improvement also
This useless 3 @ the back formation will ruin arsenal and arteta eventually.
We should just bear it in mind that we are not going win any top six teams this season with this kind of clueless formation.
I just saw the highlights. Couldnt do much about it, but defenders should always be first on the rebound, or at least close to opposition players. I don’t blame Leno for that, ball is difficult to parry away when ball is coming towards right towards you.
We had 2 great chances, Auba and Saka. Those are the reasons we lost. Against Pool, City etc. you will get 1-2 chances like that, which you just have to bury.. squander them and the opposition will capitalize on their own. Simple as that.
Partey probably should have started. I mean Torreira started with Atletico and did really well. Partey is fit, speaks English, has played English teams before. There is absolutely no reason to “settle him in”.
👍👍
How sad…
We bought Pépé for 72 Millions and Mahrez was available for 60..
Another wrong selection of player…
Poor tactics of playing safe…
Pep mastered yesterday’s tactical battle…
MA is too afraid of loosing his job..
Such negative formation, tactics, man management..
I really don’t understand why Leno always parry balls to the opponents. I’m loving this new Xhaka, I really can’t remember the last time he made a rash tackle or made any mistake, and Saka that boy is just too good. Saka can do everything Foden can do and even more, he can play in the middle can play as a left winger can play as a left back, we are so lucky to have him.
That goal by Stering should have not been scored if Xhaka, the defensive
Central Midfielder had fallen back to cover the defence as Gabriel and Tierney we’re rightly coverng the goal
Secondly not Fielding Thomas Partey at the start was senseless and very unreasonable, knowing his strength and that we were going to face ManCity at home. Who deceived Arteta?
When you want a substitute to impact in a game, put him in to use at least 35 minutes because anytime less than 30/35 minutes for a substitute is no use especially for a player’s Debut.
But for the lapses, there was great improvement in the team. They have to be more Clinical.
David Luis is drifting back to his errors again especially when shifted to play as RCB..There is hope.
LENO has to train to catch and HOLD the ball tight. He gives rebounces all the time and they result into goals
I’m worried of aubameyang. It feels like he is losing his pace.
I’ve thought it through and over again but I dont get why ozil isn’t in this team when craps like xhaka, William can. Partey was benched for no reason . I dont know why we always need to play scared all the time when our opponent is feeding their best players. Arteta needs to address it and move back to 4 3 3 formation, else I dont see us in top 4, even top 6 is will be hard. Just take a look at how James is doing great at Everton an almost similar player to ozil but ancelloti is getting the best out of him