Man City v Arsenal rescheduled game could happen sooner than thought

Premier League bosses have suggested that Arsenal and Manchester City play their rescheduled game next Wednesday.

The Premier League sides were expected to play each other on Sunday but the game was postponed due to Manchester City participation in the Carabao Cup final.

Both teams have now been told to play the game next week to avoid a fixture pile-up for each other at the end of the season and Manchester City would be worse hit if the game wasn’t played now.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been eliminated from the Europa League this season and that frees them up from midweek football, but Manchester City is still very much in the Champions League after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in their round of 16 first leg game last week.

This game would be Mikel Arteta’s first as an opposing manager at the Etihad after he left Manchester City to join Arsenal last December.

Mirror Sport claims that a decision is set to be made in the next 24 hours and both teams will hope to reach a reasonable conclusion.

Arsenal will be keen to win this game as it would edge them closer to the Premier League’s European places ahead of next season, but it really is a tough task.