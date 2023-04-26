Man City v Arsenal Review – The dream is over as Gunners steamrollered by City’s juggernaut

Well we all knew it was going to be a tall order to go to the home of the Champions and to expect a miracle, considering that the Gunners haven’t beaten Pep Guardiola’s side home or away in the League since the Spaniard took over the helm at the Etihad.
And it didn’t take long for any optimism that Arsenal fans may have had when we went behind after just 7 minutes.
It looks like Guardiola made jut one little tweak to his tactics by swapping De Bruyne to a more forward role and leaving Haaland to be the provider. And they combined brilliantly from a superfast break with just a little touch from Haaland to De Bruyne, who curled a killer shot into Ramsdale bottom corner to give the Cityzens the lead.
The hoped for comeback from Arsenal failed to arrive and De bruyne came very close to doubling the lead after 20 mins, and the attacks kept coming thick and extremely fast from City and we were very lucky to hit the 45 minute mark still only 1-0 down. But in the 2 minutes added time, John Stones popped up at the back of the Arsenal box to head home brilliantly from a free kick. It looked like an easy offside decision but VAR struck and they proved that he was onside by a toe. The goal stood and the dejected Arsenal team traipsed back to the dressing room with a mountain to climb in the second half, especially as the gunners hadn’t even managed one shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
Not that we expected any change and sure enough within 10 minutes De Bruyne had yet again found a waypast Ramsdale, and our despair was complete.
The frustration started to creep in and of course Granit Xhaka was the first one to turn into a hothead and when he was obviously threatening to Grealish on the hour mark, Arteta immediately swapped him for Jorginho, and the tired looking Martinelli was replaced by Trossard.
It was great to see Smith-Rowe come on for the last 20 mins, and I’m glad we managed to get a consolation goal 3 mins from time, the first time we’ve scored against them in 3 meetings this season, and even more surprising that Rob Holding scored it.
Haaland inevitably had to score to make it 4-1, but to be honest we never stood a chance against Guardiola’s juggernaut, and all we can do is hope that Arteta and Edu can have another brilliant transfer summer and keep trying to close the gap ahead of going again next season…
I’m off to have a large drink and hopefully sleep …….
One team plays once a week, other 3 times a week. Other team rotates, other one doesn’t.
We’re the one who doesn’t rotate unless injury forces. Relying on 11-12 players all season has cost us.
Jesus needs to be dropped for Trossard.
@Dajuhi
RealTalk. Same as last season. Jus sayin
Folks, all this talk, the team were absolute rubbish and have been for the last 4 games. It’s back to the drawing board, we need multiple replacements, we need players with balls, not boys!
You’re 100% right, Jesus has never been impressive. The goals he scored since coming back from enjury is pure blackmail. Apart from us missing William Saliba, Jesus has been our weakest link. I wish Arteta had noticed this earlier.
We are losing this title because of the last 3 games. Not today’s match
We had a golden chance to win the league by losing both games to city but we ruined it.
Same tactics each match.
Odegaard was providing assists to city today. Saka nonexistent. Jesus is just useless. Don’t know why don’t we start trossard or nketiah.
Pick ourselves up and go again. Freshen up the team. Squad management has not been the best literally same midfield and attack well in week out. We must do better. Gutted we’ve ended like this
This is not the game that most Arsenal the title. It was the last 3 games.
Man City spent too much money in the initial years of the last decade and now don’t have to spend as much. Large Investments compound fast.
Total annihilation has nothing to do with money. Dont forget we have been bank rolled. Two years on the trot, oour January window has been a failure. We spent more than many.
True Reggie, a tale of Men against boys. Not a single Arsenal player stood up or stood out. Jesus made no difference, Odegaard careless, our midfield was steamrolled.
Rinse and repeat lineup and tactics, we just looked afraid today against City.
We just fold under pressure; top 4 choke last year, bottle Sporting at home, FA Cup, it’s just lacking the mentality.
Arteta has done a good job but for me he has proved nothing except his football philosophy is flawed. Until he changes, which i have my doubts, i dont see the guille or nowse to compete with the elite.
The last 4 games have been a massive eye opener. The way we play football is undone big style when the pressure is on. If it doesn’t change and the philosophy change, we will win JS. We are back in the CL and that must not be forgotten but we will just be cannon fodder, if massive changes in the way we play and use players are not changed. Do i think they will?????
Arteta philosophy is same as Arsene Wenger. When things are bad they don’t know how to get out of it. They are their worst enemy. They will keep on doing the same thing over and over again to prove that they are right even it’s not working and a change is desperately needed. I feel that most teams are catching up with Artetas tactics.
We repeated today everything that has gone bad this last 4 games, and some.👍
@Reggie
We repeated this season, the same negligence as last season. By playing the same 11/13 players until they were run down and then expecting the bench warmers to slot in and save the day…
👍AS IT IS NY.
The performance tonight was bad but we didn’t loose the title because of it. Given the way we have played lately, I doubt we will we win the remaining matches anyway. The draw against pool, Hammers and Saints was where the title got away.
Well that was disappointing, so many individual errors the past four games have proved costly. No longer I our hands now. Will city bottle it!? Here is to some hoping.
There are 2 ways of looking at it
One – we didn’t show up
Two – we were up against a team who are widely regarded as the best team around both at home and in Europe and who showed why they have that accolade
Don’t be too hard on the team. City are powering forward after a slow start and Arsenal are not as good. It’s quite simple really.
What we were unable to do was win the winnable games recently and that will count against us
Sue, we didn’t lose the title tonight but it was because of the other stalemate in the other previous 3 games. My biggest fear with MA is that he doesn’t like making changes even when it’s desperately needed. Sticking to one style will not get you anywhere in this league. Even the likes of Pep have different style in the bag so that they don’t become style.
You are right Ibrahim
Sue, tonight was a circumstance of the last few games. We come under pressure and wilt. Every competition this season we have wilted when a step up was needed.
Reggie
There is no excuse for wilting at key games but there is an excuse for being inexperienced. Not being there and done it before and that includes our manager
I believe we keep this core of players together and add a bit of magic and steel we will be fighting again for the title
Old saying
out of adversity comes opportunity
Onwards and upwards
They’ve been poor against Utd at OT, against Brighton in the EFl cup, they were dire second half v City at home, and really poor against Everton. In key games all season long that frail mentality has shown up. It’s not simply a case of ‘inexperience in recent weeks’. This is not a new problem, it’s been happening for years. Arteta has shown he hasn’t managed to get handle on what is our major challenge. No matter who comes in, or who might come in, unless that issue is finally sorted, next season is going to end in tears – again.
AB, our biggest wilters were players that have done it before, Jusus, Zinchenko, Xhaka and Partey. Now i dont think it was down to the players but what they are asked to do!!!!
Alanball08
There is some truth in what you say about inexperience, good point.
However, we brought in Zinchenko and Jesus for their experience, but they never stood up or stood out. Xhaka and Partey didn’t do anything either when we had 4 experienced players who did nothing to stem the flood.
We’ve dropped off since Jesus playing instead of Trossard, and players repeated mistakes of last several weeks.
Arteta showing faith in players is supportive, but several should have dropped when we played Southampton at home.
Sting their pride to wake them up, not coddle mental mistakes and poor performances.
Reggie,
I think I saw it differently to you. ManC are a fantastic fighting outfit, who after a very slow start have come to life.
I do think that overall this season, the club has overachieved and it is no disgrace to lose to a club that has bought the best in terms of Pep and then, in terms of players. Aguero, started the revolution and KDB has been at the top of his trade now for years. Haaland is nothing short of a beast and made Holding look small physically at least.
For me, we lost the plot when in winning positions and I thought tonight, we were just up against a much better team who showed just how good they are.
ManC are showing their durability over the course of the whole season. We are still some way off that, and the rest are miles behind, currently.
Sue, its not the losing but the way we lost and it is all predictable. Tonight was shameful, the 3 games previous were always coming. We failed from a position of strlast season and we have done the same this. There is a theme developing and i dont like it.
Nor do I. I know he’s persona non gratis at Arsenal, but there’s a former manager who could be persuaded do some coaching for Arteta. I doubt very much after he finished with them there would be any more backsliding..
It’s not often I disagree with you Sue, but I have to here. We were absolutely dire, as we were against Southampton. The only differences were that Southampton were too poor to hold the lead, and Ramsdale had a blinder tonight. Had he not it would have been a cricket score.
Yes City are a great side, but our lot looked terrified and ponderous and allowed City to shine. Its also concerning that Arsenal have looked poor in all of our last four games going in at half time. Yet the manager has been unable to change anything. The fight back against the saints happened despite, not because of him.
Suep
I think we weren’t allowed to show up
I am as disappointed as everyone else on here but the reality is we were out gunned and out classed by the better team on the night. No disgrace in that
A superior team riched in experience and personal
Lots of people again saying way of the mark comments. Shocking
It is for city to lose but they still got to put the points on the board . Will they do it, probably but we still sit top even for a short while
I for one live in hope and until it is mathematically impossible I cling to that hope
Well done to the manager, team and club for getting this far and I again for one love that feeling of still being in the hunt come end of April.
Normally season is dead for us as when it comes to challenging for the league by December
I look forward not back and the world is still red and white
Onwards a d upwards
Still not over…. But likely is….
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😋🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wake up, its over.
I thought the subs did well considering like Nelson, Trossard, Jorginho and even Nketiah.
Ist eleven was awful. No fight.
When I saw the team sheet I wanted to hide behind the sofa. The scoreline flatters Arsenal. Should have 8 – 1.
I hope City now go on and win the treble. They are worthy of it.
No shame coming 2nd to that lot.
No there is shame coming second but the way we have done it is shameful. We collapsed like a pack of cards.
Sorry first line should read, no shame.
Yup. That teamsheet was summed up by a mate of mine with, ‘I fear the worst’. City wanted to make an example of us tonight, hence Haaland wasn’t pulled off earlier. They did.
That was as spineless a performance u’ll see all season. The bottlers are bk
Guys I am a die hard arsenal fan I knew all season along this would happen is the way of the manager .guys really now you ever see winning a league with a player like xhaka he is the reason I am not enjoying watching arsenal .we have good set of players we just need a club legend managing them to be fair MA done great job but never would take us over the line
Do you have a club legend in mind?
Adams? Vieira? Henry?
Anyone of the 3
Sadly none of them have shown any great apptitude as manager’s.
Mr arsenal
Question
If you knew this was going to happen at the start of the season
Why are you bothering 😕
Club legend like lampard at cheski
Smart comment
Legend don’t always make great managers
Our manager is doing OK for me
Still learning on the job but we are progressing
Before the World Cup we looked okay, bar the usual fiasco at OT. Since the World Cup that worrying lack of mental strength that’s been their hallmark for years slowly returned as soon as any pressure was put on them. ‘That’ is why fans still suspected this could happen. Were they wrong?
As for ‘why keep supporting the club’, jesus wept… I’ve been to Highbury watching rain sodden relegation battles (1974-76), miserable mediocrity (82-86) and eyeball peelingly dull (93-95) but guess what? If you really support a club you take the rough with the smooth.
As for the last bit, but is he? In recent weeks the team looked no different to the poor sides of recent years. The manager has made poor tactical and selection decisions, and each game has seen them playing progressively worse, not better. Maybe he needs some help?
So much for players don’t have hang ups about opponents. Arsenal were full of fear from the off, as sluggish as in recent games from the off, and never looked like troubling City. In the end we got the usual drubbing, and never looked like champion contenders. Yes it’s not over mathematically, but in reality City look like champions, and we haven’t for weeks.
Time to look at strengthening the side for next season.
We cried out for a player like partey now we have him and play him with shit . Slow backward sidewards passing xhaka genius . Never ever suited the Arsenal caliber
👍👍👍👍👍👍
The players have been the one carrying this team since the beginning of the league and not as a result of Arteta’s tactical genius.
I see another Wenger in Arteta, stubborn and rigid to his ways. Great managers turn things around by switching formations to suit the available squad and the opponent but Arteta sticks to the same thing everytime and expects a different result.
How we bottled the top 4 last season was on him and losing this league is also on him.
Btw, no serious team wins a league with a Gabriel Jesus as the main striker.
Saka needed a rest before now to be fresh all season but Arteta kept playing him and this is the result, he’s been inefficient.
Zinchenko shouldn’t have been this comfortable if Arteta was rotating with Tierney and not favoring just one player.
I see Arteta as another Arsene Wenger, we might just get back to being in the champions league regularly to make up the numbers and not really compete and also not win any meaningful trophies in a long time.
The dream is not over ,anything can happen till seasons end ,but that performance was on par with Emerys pathetic attempt in the EL final .
No problem losing against the best manager and team in the league when we at-least put in some effort ,but that was awful feo
the manager down to the players
That could have ended 10-1 if not from-some goods save from Ramsdale and some crap finishing from the city forwards .
Pathetic….
Arteta and Edu got rid of all the non fighters and bought in well, non fighters. 🤣🤣
😄😅🤣
holdingioh ronaldo distefano what a performance by rob holding that goal should get him a new contract
Only Arteta thinks zinchencho is better than Tierney in the whole world.
My 8 yrs old girl knows Tierney is better than Zinny.
Zinny played against arsenal for more than 90 minutes and the coach was comfortable with it.
I am not surprise for Xhaka, he will always go missing in big games.
I thought Jesus and Zinchenko were awful tonight and wilted. Was that why we bought them?
Am happy some fans on JA are vindicated. There is no way you can win premiership with same players and same tactics all through the season. It’s not just possible. Some days back after the draw with Saints, I suggested Arteta should start Trossard, Tierney, Nketia and Nelson and Jesus, Saka, Zinchenko and Martinelli starting from the bench when the City’s defense would have been worn out. Instead, Arteta played the same players and City Mercenaries rendered them ineffective all through the game. Well, title is gone. It’s not late to learn from mistakes of this season.
Next season is CL. Edu and Arteta, if you like get us feather weights as midfielders. Get us also, a striker who will struggle in front of goals. By this time next season God willing, we shall gather on this platform and lick our wounds. All because of one man.
I spent an absolute fortune for today and have a further 30 pounds to Stockport to the most shittiest hotel you can think off. Didn’t think about food…. ffs.
The fans turned up, we sang throughout and supported. Shame the team didn’t!
That is the worst I have seen us play since Newcastle last year.
I give the spuds their due… they got refunded for their last game. I don’t think we will be?
I think you should get compensation as well🤣🤣🤣
Squad depth is what we need to work on as a club to achieve meaningful competitiveness and real title challenge. We need quality players in every department, at the moment we only have 11 best players. Among the 11 who can slot into the Manchester City first line up? Were actually demanding too much from the young players. Any way it has been a good year for us.
Woeful performance! City should have got at least 8 if it wasn’t for Ramsdale.
Was indeed. But the argument that it was lost over the last three games is wrong. They haven’t turned up in too many key games this season. The defeat at Everton was the key moment. A dire performance and poor result that allowed City to close what was then a hefty gap.
The team has been much improved this season, we’ve been fortunate that Chelsea have been out of it, and the NW reds are rebuilding. As such we’ve overachieved to some extent, but who cares when you finish top four? Unfortunately that old problem of a fragile mentality under pressure has not been resolved and stands square in the way of renewed success.
Arteta should never have let Martinez go…….Ramsdale is not good enough. He is inconsistent. We need a better goalie and a big centre forward. However no one gave this arsenal team to make top four….. we have qualified for cl at least. Now let’s build onto this team. Congratulations for a good season.
So let me get this right John .. if Martinez (spaghetti fingers ) had been playing the result would have been different ?🫠🫠
Ramsdale just had a phenomenal game! He was literally the only Arsenal player to turn up, has had a fantastic season, yet he’s the one you blame?
Your timing is shocking considering the game he just had.
I thought Ramsdale stopped the score from being a cricket score tonight but i still think Martinez was let go, when he shouldn’t have. He should have been no1 he had earned it. But Ramsdale shouldn’t be faulted for tonight.
Ramsdales young, and been criticised for being headstrong. He can be, and that’s cost us. Other than that though he’s our best keeper in years. He was the difference between us being beaten and absolutely belted tonight. With proper coaching he can only get better.
You are talking utternonsenseJohn. Haaland could have easily bagged a hatrick if not for Ramsdale. Felt Ramsdale may have done better for the opening goal of City’s,,, but then, he was let down by poor defending in the lead up to each goal. Your goalkeeper is usually only as good as what’s in front of him. Tonight Ramsdale was left exposed too many times
We were beaten by the better team tonight, a team that were able to select from a full squad.
We had Saliba, Tomi and Elneny unavailable.
Without The Arsenal, the PL would have been over months ago, as no other club have been able to stay with them.
This game shouldn’t have been crucial, but the previous three games (3 points from 9) made it so.
Blame is being laid at the manager and the players, but until the last four games, we were the best club in the PL and MA was being awarded MOTM on a regular monthly basis – as were our players (Saka, Ramsdale as examples) and our summer and winter signings were lauded for their excellence.
The Emirates became the great home stadium we have waited for since moving from the wonderful days at Highbury and some fans were predicting the title was ours.
We had managers from liverpool and united claiming we were lucky with our injuries, such was their panic and the media were complaining about MA’s tactics on the sidelines as we carried on heading the strongest league in europe.
It was forgotten by all the above where we started the season from and what our realistic ambitions were – top four and, maybe, a cup.
As a supporter, I have just a couple of moans regarding our best season since last finishing second (if that’s what will happen).
1. MA’s use of his squad, both substitutes and the timing of introducing said subs.
2. The, seemingly, ostracising of individual players, while playing other players out of position.
I never thought that we would have the kind of season that has unfolded and we can still win the PL, the only club that can realistically say that, apart of course from city.
Finally, no one is more disappointed than I am about the result, but I kept my feet firmly on the ground and am looking forward to ensuring city know they STILL have to look at our results.
What a great season in the PL we have had….still a long way to catch city, but we have made tremendous strides in doing that.
A question Ken. If utd finish 3rd (or 4th) win the carabao cup and lose (they could win it) the FA cup. Which team has progressed the most this season, Arsenal or Man utd?
Man Utd. We’ve won nothing, looked frail mentally in every key game bar two, the managers tactics have unravelled at a key juncture, and we’re likely to finish second in a season when three of the regular silverware winners have not been involved. Key transfers have had a stopgap feel and the squads lack of strength in depth has been cruelly exposed. Not to mention the managers inability to sort out the teams issues under pressure. Utd by contrast have bought well, and could, with their record against City, end up with two trophies.
People saying ‘we only lost to City because they’re so good’ sounds like the Torys using one of their poxy excuses for their latest omnishambles. We were crap. End of
As for next season, well, let’s see this one out first. If Lampards still in charge at Chelsea we should get something out of that. But Newcastle? If we play like that Spurs fans may well end up returning the favour.
Not really bothered about other teams Reggie, but I do know that we are the only club that has challenged city throughout this campaign…. no sign of that from the other “big clubs” and I see no reason why, with the continued backing from the Kronkies, why we can’t carry on.
I remember so clearly fans on JA bemoaning the fact that, even though we won the fa cup, the loss of CL football was more important and I agree with that.
I had my real doubts about MA, but we have made tremendous strides this season and I always give credit where it’s due.
Other clubs haven’t challenged because they’re in transition. Chelsea and the NW reds are going through key personnel changes, and Newcastle aren’t quite there yet. However, the diverging paths of the two clubs may be demonstrated at St James park next week. As such this ‘was’ our big chance. Will Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea given their record of consistent challenging for honours give us a better chance?
I don’t agree for a second that being in the cl is more important than winning silverware. Frankly I’d rather we hadn’t been for all those seasons when being hammered in the knock outs, often by embarrassing scores, became the norm. Who remembers more than a handful of those games? Yet no-one forgets winning a trophy. I dont miss or particularly enjoy European games. Been there for too many miserable shut outs by Eastern European sides, and chess matches against overtly defensive Italian and Spanish sides thanks. It’s purely for the money.
As for Arteta, hes done a good job this season, but hes been dealt a good hand. Even then the team has wilted too often in pressure games. Unless he sorts that issue there is no reason for over optimism for next season.
Just how many times have we been “hammered” in the knockout stages of the CL, during the nigh on two decades we participated, by embarrassing scores that became the norm?
Of course it’s for the money, we’re going to make more by qualifying for the CL than we did winning the fa cup and that will enable us to attract and, thereby, sign better players.
I wish i could agree ken but i have an issue with the way we play and can’t sustain it when it means something. I don’t k ow between us and utd who has improved the most but utd have got back in the CL and won a trophy or maybe two. I will predict utd wont get hammered when they play city.
Fair point…
But I have an issue with where we threw the cup competitions to concentrate on the PL.
If we didn’t, then regurgitating the same team would result in a blow out?
Trossard is our form player. Jesus has started 5 and we won 1.
So how the feck is Jesus starting?
Tonight he (and a lot of players) were non entities.
This is a reminiscent of last season. Last 10 games and we are fecked, but last game at Ashburton we are heyday Brazil.
Sorry, but I’m not glossing over another season of non tangible achievement.
We sacrificed this season (cups) for the premiership. Tonight adding to the last 3 games shows we are miles off.
Spot on. Mindless optimism is fine, but when you go completely ott as he did, let’s reign it in eh?
NB, we got knocked out of the fa cup by city, so we hardly “threw” a 1-0 defeat did we?
I’m not glossing over anything, but I’m also not putting on a undercoat in order to hide our PL progression.
Judging the PL season on the last four games makes no sense, as we would be in a relegation position and city would be top!!
Non tangible achievement?
I’m sure, like me, you will be loving the CL anthem ringing around The Emirates once again and, remember the PL isn’t decided yet!!
Marge, your mindless negativity is also OTT but we all have our opinions and I was standing on the Highbury terraces in 1952, so also have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, especially when we finished 8th, 8th and 5th under MA.
AdPat,
I have tried several times to reply to Allanball08 and it won’t load
Any chance that it is sitting somewhere?
This is what happens when you get cast offs from City and Chelsea. Zinchenko, Xhaka, Odegaard, Ramsdale are just not good enough. Apart from the second goal the other 3 were very soft. Squad upgrade has been very poor. Buying Kiwior and Jorginho when we need a young quality central midfielder was bad business. Xhaka and Odegaard never show up in big games. Had we shown faith in Willock he could be playing ahead of Xhaka. Arteta has been unfair to some players. How does Tierney sit on the ben⁴ch? He must be our captain not the timid Odegaard. I don’t think that Arteta will win the league for us. Both Nketiah and Jesus are not good enough to win us the league. How did we release Lacazette for free. Surely his experience could have been handy during the run in.
So any player that is signed from another club, is a cast off?
Now I know why united signed van persie and chelsea signed Fabregas – thanks for enlightening me 🤔🤔😂😂
The dream is NOT over
Anything can happen
Just concentrate on winning our remaining matches and hope City slip up somewhere down the line
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
The mentality is still an issue, years and years it is a weak point. Arteta brought in Zinchenko and Jesus to correct that, and they made no difference.
Sorry but some players need to be dropped for next game.
In form Trossard starts for Jesus, Tierney starts a LB, and ESR for Odegaard. Saka should be on a short leash as he has been dire last 4 games. Likely tired, but Arteta won’t rotate.
Trossard can play anywhere along the front 3, and can’t believe Vieira gets chances before ESR.
Arteta has done well, but he needs a bit more of Pep’s ruthlessness and less of Wenger’s coddling players.
A disappointing loss to City, no doubt, but let’s be fair in our overall assessment of the season.
In short, we have overachieved by qualifying for Europe next year.
At the start of the season we knew we had a decent starting eleven but were likely to struggle if key players got injured. No surprise here, the injury to Saliba was devastating.
Many other lessons to be learned, including the way we managed the squad from game to game.
Exactly RFrancis, as I said above.
Well a bunch of bottlers showing our true level, merely top 4 team
Arteta looks foolish now sacrificing cup competitions for a 2nd place finish at best.
I guess choking this time of year in becoming the norm.