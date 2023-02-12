Man City v Arsenal Women Player ratings – some low scores for our Gunners..

It is very difficult to know what to conclude from the Man City v Arsenal WSL game yesterday to be honest. Arsenal managed to hold Man City to 0-0 at full-time when the two met on Wednesday in the Conti Cup semi-final 3 days earlier. Blackstenius then scored in the 3rd minute of extra-time stealing a win for our Gunners. Then yesterday’s match was a totally different ball-game..

There was an early chance from Maanum in the opening minutes which quickly moved to the other end of the field for Man City’s 1st goal of the match just over the 3 minute mark. If Maanum had scored could it have changed the match? Who knows, but for the rest of the first half Arsenal were nothing short of abysmal in my humble opinion.

It’s like our Arsenal squad didn’t take any of Jonas’ best advise: Like who’s the best at eating? Who’s the best at sleeping? Who’s the best at taking ice baths? You have to be a world champion in those things here now, for Thursday and Friday. That’s what is going to make a big difference on Saturday. Did our Gunners all eat burgers & pizza? Stay up late? And take spa rather than ice baths lol?!

Without further ado, here are my individual Arsenal Women player ratings for yesterday’s match (1 abysmal to 10 Superb):

Zinsberger (7) Manu and her back-line seemed to have sent each other to Coventry – serious lack of communication and Zinsberger’s incredulous look at her back-line was class! However, Zinsberger did go on to make some incredible saves and pick the ball up out wider to dissolve Man City threats..

Leah Williamson (6) Leah put in a rare poor performance, moving into midfield but almost instantly giving the ball away. Made a vital block though after substitute Lia Walti gave the ball away.