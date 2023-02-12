Man City v Arsenal Women Player ratings – some low scores for our Gunners..

Lotte Wubben-Moy (4) Lotte made some poor back-passes and was far too easily dispossessed in dangerous areas. Shaw was able to get the ball off her and find Chloe Kelly for Man City’s second goal. And she could have conceded a penalty after her challenge on Hemp – if it had been a VAR decision..? Lotte was subbed at half-time which sums it up her performance really, sloppy at best..
Rafaelle Souza (6) – The whole afternoon was defensively messy but Rafaelle rose above the Man City defence to put a superb header into the back of the net, bringing Arsenal some hope back into the game on the hour mark.
Noelle Maritz (4)– Maritz was responsible for Lauren Hemp’s opener in my opinion. Caught ball-watching instead of being on Hemp too many times. Played better in the second half (the only way was up!) Subbed on 80.
Kim Little (5) – Little launched an effort from distance after 10 minutes but it was comfortably saved by the keeper. Unlike Kim, she struggled to keep possession on occasion when under real pressure from City players, as did many of her teammates..
Frida Maanum (7)– Maanum had the chance to make it 1-0 in the opening few minutes, but her strike from distance just flew wide post. Maanum’s close control nearly carved another opening for our Gunners on a few occasions..
Steph Catley (5) – Catley gave Hemp and Kelly too much space in the first half. She did in a dangerous free-kick before half-time but Arsenal were unable to make anything of it.
Caitlin Foord (5) – Foord added some great help defensively when the back line were struggling (which was most of the first half!). She was one of the few that played with some aggression. Subbed at the break.
Stina Blackstenius (5) – Blackstenius lost the ball in midfield in the build up to City’s opener. Her first real chance of scoring came early in the second half. A fantastic run (which raised our hopes!) but was denied by the post. Quiet game before she was subbed on 80.
Victoria Pelova (5) – Pelova had quite a quiet game for, and held onto the ball a little too long on occasion. Over hit a cross in to Foord in the first half. Subbed on 69.
Lia Walti (4) (on for Wubben-Moy at halftime) – Lia didn’t have her best game, coming on and making the same defensive errors. Lia was robbed by Shaw and Man City really were a whisper away from making it three.
Katie McCabe (6) (on for Foord at halftime) – Katie did contribute to a slightly better second half for Arsenal. She was booked shortly after coming on. Don’t know why Eidevall didn’t have Katie in his starting eleven..
Kathrine Kuhl (7) (on for Pelova 69m) Kuhl was a bright little spark for Arsenal in attack, posing problems for Man City’s defence on the left wing.
Laura Weinroither (6) (on for Martiz 81m) Difficult to rate on 10 minutes play really but again, don’t know why she didn’t start..
Gio Queiroz (7) (on for Blackstenius 81m Gio only played the final 10 but nearly forced a penalty in the box when she was taken down in the final minutes of the game.
Michelle Maxwell
