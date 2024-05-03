Man City v Arsenal Women WSL clash: Fowler & Park amongst players Gunners need to manage

Our Arsenal Women face a tough task this weekend, as we get set to travel up to Manchester to face off against top of the table Manchester City. Chelsea dropped points on the weekend, to Liverpool, in a shock 4-3 win for the scousers, and this weekend’s game could determine who lifts the WSL title this season. Our Arsenal Women will be hoping to end their season on a positive note and in good form. Here’s a rundown of which City players I think Arsenal need to keep an eye on.

With Bunny Shaw missing due to a broken foot, City’s frontline will obviously suffer, but they have plenty of options to step up and fill in, and their attack will still be as dangerous as ever. Australian Mary Fowler will no doubt be starting on the wing and, after scoring 2 goals against Bristol City last weekend, she will be full of confidence. The 21-year-old Matilda is fast and knows how to find the back of the net, and she is never afraid to take a shot from distance. She comes up against Matilda compatriots Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross, who all know exactly how good she can be when she gets going. Our defence will have to be in good form, and concentrated, to make sure they don’t let her past them.

Secondly, young Lioness Jessica Park. Park is a 22-year-old midfielder who has been incredible for City and the England Women squad this season, scoring 6 goals and 6 assists (all competitions for City). Park has been a key part of City’s build up play in the middle, linking up play well with her teammates, and her bursting pace tends to catch a lot of teams out. She is dangerous wherever she is on the pitch and is sort of an all-rounder, getting forward and back whenever needed. She will look to control the midfield and link up with Fowler on the wing, creating spaces and stretching the play.

And finally, Lioness Alex Greenwood. Greenwood is hands down one of the best defenders in the league, and has had another great season with Manchester City this season. The 30-year-old brings a lot of experience and leadership to a squad that is mainly on the younger side, and is always a vital part of City’s backline. Our attackers will have to be quick, and on form, if they want to get past Greenwood, as she’s never afraid of a tackle and will fight with her heart on her sleeve.

This game could decide who lifts the trophy this season, and seeing as we’ve already beaten City once this season, getting them twice would be great and a big positive as we end our season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

