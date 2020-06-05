Man City vs Arsenal is one of the must-watch games when football returns

The Premier League is set to restart later this month and if nothing extraordinary happens, we’re bound to see our players back on the pitch again after more than two months out.

The Premier League’s bid to get the season restarted and finished was handed a major boost when teams voted for the return to contact training since then everything else seems to be falling in place.

While fans are delighted to see Premier League action again, not all Arsenal fans were happy that we would be taking on Manchester City on our first game back.

For neutrals, it is the perfect way to get the action back underway in the competition and I’m excited to see how Arsenal would perform when master vs protégé meets in this game.

Mail Sport was compiling a list of the must-watch games ahead of football’s return and some interesting games made it to their list, alongside Arsenal’s game against Manchester City.

The last time we played Manchester City, we were managed by a certain Unai Emery who seemed to have lost the plot at the time, the Spaniard’s team would be routed 3-0 with Mikel Arteta on the other side as City’s assistant manager.

When these teams meet again, Arsenal would be unbeaten in 2020 and chasing a European place, Arteta will also be looking to prove a point to his former master. This game promises to be a classic.

Of all the games that we will see over the first 3-4 days, the Man City v Arsenal, in my humble opinion, is the biggest one of the lot and without a doubt a must-see.

An article by Ime