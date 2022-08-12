Man City want Kieran Tierney to replace Zinchenko?

The latest Arsenal rumour to appear this morning is extremely unlikely in my eyes, which is why I have put a question mark in the title!

Many popular media outlets are reporting that Manchester City, with time running out in the transfer window, have put Kieran Tierney on their shortlist to replace Oleks Zinchenko after losing out on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

The fact is that Mikel Arteta bought Zinchenko as competition for Tierney, which allowed Nuno Tavares to go on loan this summer, so the chances of Arsenal allowing the Scotsman to leave now would severely weaken our options in the crucial season ahead, and there is no way I can see Arteta sanctioning this in a month of Sundays, no matter how good his relationship is with Pep Guardiola.

There are probably some Arsenal fans that would say that the Gunners should cash in on Tierney due to his continual injury problems, but as far as I am concerned, this is a rumour that is dead in the water and purely paper talk.

What do you think?

———————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…