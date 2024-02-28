Man City willing to push Arsenal all the way to sign midfielder

Manchester City wants to re-sign Douglas Luiz, which means they will compete with Arsenal to sign the Brazilian at the end of this season.

Luiz has been one of the finest midfielders in England this term, as his improved performance has helped Aston Villa maintain a place in the Premier League’s top four.

Luiz was on the books of City earlier in his career, but they did not consider him good enough and sold him to Villa with a buy-back clause.

That clause has since expired, but the Citizens have been impressed by how he has played this term and want to add him to their group.

Football Insider says they want him to return to the Etihad and will be the main challengers to Arsenal for his signature.

The Gunners have been following Luiz since 2022 and came very close to signing him that summer, but they failed to meet Villa’s asking price.

As Villa pushes to secure a spot in the Champions League, Luiz will be a key player for them in the coming weeks, and in the summer, his future will be decided.

Luiz has been fantastic in the Premier League this term, and we will be a better team if he joins us.

He might want to play for a new club and reject City’s approach for his signature to join us.

