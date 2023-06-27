Man City wouldn’t try to hijack Arsenal’s Rice bid unless he had received encouragement…

Many Gooners were comforted over the weekend with the rumours that Declan Rice has insisted to Arsenal that they remain his first choice. by Dan Smith

If that’s the case Arteta and Edu deserve credit for months ago selling a project to the player and essentially wooing him.

That’s why our Sporting Director has felt he can haggle over every last penny with David Sullivan, because he has the knowledge that the midfielder wants to remain living in London while participating in the Champions League.

While West Ham have been frustrated with the length of our repayment plans, negotiations have always been friendly with the Hammers encouraging us to meet their asking price, because they also have been told North London is their captain’s chosen destination.

That’s what all parties believed till last night!

That’s when Man City submitted their first official bid for the 24-year-old, believed to be the same total we have had rejected, but with more money up front and add ons and bonuses received sooner.

That doesn’t change the transfer policy at the Emirates, we were always expected to make a third/improved offer this week. Again, though Arsenal and West Ham’s discussions have been with the notion that the DM wants them to find a compromise.

Here’s why the Gunners should be concerned.

In a sport where everyone talks off record, would the Champions have made their interest official without encouragement?

If indeed talent is adamant that we are his first choice, would Pep Guardiola risk the embarrassment of publicly failing to attract someone to Manchester.

This is a manager whose ethos has always been not to stay in the way of any individual who wants to leave, so he doesn’t strike me of the type who will go out of his way to change Rice’s mind.

The positives of playing at the Etihad are obvious. You get coached by one of the greatest to ever live, you are more likely to lift trophies than at any other team in England, as well as earning more money than anywhere else.

Yet, that’s been the case for months when Rice’s agent surely put out feeders.

Perhaps the City feel they can simply outbid us?

At which point they can sit down with the player properly and sell themselves to him?

If that’s their tactic, we need to hope Mr. Sullivan is a man of his word, and sticks to his gentleman agreement. He shook hands on a promise that he wouldn’t stand in his skipper’s way if a certain valuation was met.

Worse, maybe Edu has dawdled too much, and that indecision has angered the player to assess his other options?

It’s believed he’s been in dialogue with us since January. That’s a long time to put an acceptable package together.

The situation was in Edu’s hands. The player wants the move, the Irons are open to selling.

You either disagree with the asking price and walk away, or you accept this is an expensive transaction.

There is no getting away from it now for Edu, to get Rice he will have to pay over the odds.

This deal isn’t done on the cheap.

Now he knows how his supporters feel when they go and purchase tickets and merchandise.

Yet again look how more aggressive City have been with their dealings.

They asked the question, got the answer and put the money down all within a week.

Another theory is their interest is halfhearted , designed to make us pay the maximum amount.

I think that’s wishful thinking on my part though. Man City would not have bid without someone encouraging them to do so?

Dan

