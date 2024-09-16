Man City’s defence has shown that it can be got at this season, so Arsenal must start very fast

After the very unhelpful international break, we welcomed back premier league football this past weekend with a very huge win against Tottenham on their own turf on Sunday. The fear heading into that game was genuine, loose and we risked falling behind a relentless Man City side that is yet to taste defeat, the injuries and suspension ahead of the game against spurs wasn’t helping our case.

However we found a away to pull through with a very mature performance to clinch a win. A powerful header from Gabriel made all the difference and made sure we’ll have a good solid platform to prepare for the mouth watering clash against the reigning champions next week.

Given how they’ve been leaking odd goals recently we should fancy our chances of coming away with something, shouldn’t we?

Given the way we lacked fluidity at times in the Spurs game( caused mainly by Ødegaard and Rice’s absence) any helping hand we get on Sunday would be welcomed especially if it’s from our opponents.

The City attack has been at it’s irresistible best this seaon with them already scoring the most number of goals so far, however it’s the presence of little vulnerabilities at the back that might help us next week.

The Citizens have kept one cleansheet so far, with them conceding goals to Ipswich town, West Ham united and Brentford in their first four games. Its interesting to see that they’ve conceded two goals out of the three from within the first ten minutes.

Given how solid we are defensively, an early goal might be all that it takes for us, and there might be an even better chance of scoring if we start fast and get an early chance on Sunday.

However we still have to respect the force that Man City are, scoring will still be a tough task even if they’ve shown fragility at the back recently. We’ll be hoping that we do nevertheless so that we can get a crucial win in the title race, even if it’s still early on in the campaign for it to be a title decider.

What are the odds of us scoring more than once at the Etihad on Sunday?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…