Man City’s European success means Arsenal avoids the likes of Real Madrid

Arsenal will be returning to the UEFA Champions League next season after a four-year absence. The competition is known for its tough group stages, and clubs need to be well-prepared to make it to the knockout stage.

Prior to the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, there was a risk that Arsenal could have been drawn into the same group as Real Madrid.

However, following the outcome of the final, Arsenal will now avoid Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Atletico de Madrid, and FC Porto, as they are all in the same pot as Arsenal, reports Football London.

This news provides Arsenal with a potentially more favourable draw for the group stages of the Champions League, although the final group allocations will depend on the results of the qualifying rounds and the official draw conducted by UEFA.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A favourable Champions League group will make it easier for us to qualify for the knockout stages, which is what we need as we return to the competition.

However, there are no easy matches in the competition and we must be in our best form if we intend to make it out of whatever group they place us when it starts.

Our players are delighted to be back, but they have to know that hard work starts when you compete in the tournament.

