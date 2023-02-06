Man City’s Rodri still certain City (with Haaland) will beat Arsenal to the title

Many Arsenal fans were taken aback by their team’s 1-0 loss to Everton. Given how bad the Toffees had been, many viewed that game as a three-pointer; they couldn’t afford to lose games. Anyway, Arsenal lost their second league game of the season thanks to a second-half header from James Tarkowski.

This defeat is a setback in the Premier League title race. Arsenal had the chance to lead the Premier League standings by 53 points coming into this weekend, but for the time being, they’ll have to settle for 50 points.

Arsenal will have to be more ruthless in games like Everton if they are to beat City to the Premier League title.

Rodri of Manchester City has revealed that the club is confident of winning the Premier League this season. The Spaniard cites the fact that they have a rich source of goals in Haaland, who has 25 league goals in 19 games, making it easier for them to go to games and believe they’ll win.

“We feel like we have a weapon to fear the opponents,” Rodri said as per The Mirror.

“Of course, we have switched different things to the way we used to play before; before, we didn’t have this weapon, and now he is always a guarantee of scoring goals – and I think he can score more than one goal in every game.”

The Spaniard also cited experience and a winning mentality as important factors in their push for the Premier League title. He added, “At the end, we have the experience, and we know that this is very normal. We know the level of the league and that every game is a final.

“We just keep calm, try to go on our road and don’t look too much at our opponents. We will just focus on ourselves. When you play with pressure in this sense, you play with more desire because you know that you cannot drop or fail.

“Trying to be consistent every three days, knowing you are going to be tired and there are going to be moments where you have to run, deal with the pressure, suffer sometimes. This is the mentality of champions.”

Arsenal should take Rodri’s claims seriously. Arsenal only needs to be better or match City’s results to win their first Premier League title in nearly 18 years. Broadly speaking, as City players believe they can beat Arsenal to the Premier League title, Arsenal players must remain calm and focused.

