Man Of The match again – Bukayo Saka bossing Europe as well as the Premier League

Bukayo Saka is having an awesome season; I don’t see anyone being able to criticizing his body of work. After scoring 16 goals and dishing out 9 assists last season, the Arsenal #7 was pretty bummed about not receiving a nomination for the Premier League player of the year.

He really took those comparisons with Mohammed Salah to heart. He’s decided to silence the naysayers who claimed he couldn’t show what he’s made of on the continental stage. He’s got eight goals and six assists in 14 Champions League matches now (he made his debut last season).

After another solid performance on the continental stage, where he scored twice and assisted another goal for Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Monaco, the Englishman has now put up some wild numbers. This season, he has racked up 9 goals and 12 assists.

It hasn’t really mattered who we’ve faced; he’s stepped up and has been our standout player, our go-to guy, and a major leader in the squad, even captaining the team in a few matches. Saka’s impressive goal and assist total of 21 places him just behind Mohammed Salah, who leads the Premier League players in goal production with 28 goals and assists across all competitions this season.

Saka’s consistency at just 23 is pretty wild. So, aside from the two goals and the assist he got against Monaco, here are his other stats:

7x possession won

3 chances created

3 touches in opp. box

3 duels won

3 shots

3 interceptions

2 tackles

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 assist

He picked up the Champions League Man of the Match for the third time in a row with that performance. Recently, Arsenal fans have been discussing the team’s right-side bias, primarily due to Saka’s dominance in their attacking play.

Darren N

