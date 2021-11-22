‘Man of the Match every week’ – Pundit admits surprise at Gunner’s emergence

Micah Richards admits that he wasn’t sure about Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal during the summer, but has been amazed by his performances thus far.

The 23 year-old joined from Sheffield United after they were relegated from the Premier League in the summer, and many questioned the Gunners decision to splash the cash on a supposed back-up to Bernd Leno.

While I don’t even believe that the Arsenal hierarchy were expecting such an immediate impact from their signing, they clearly believed that Aaron would prove his worth to the team eventually, but we haven’t had to wait any time at all as he quickly displaced Leno in goal with a number of top class performances between the sticks.

There now appears to be little chance of the German breaking back into the manager’s plans unless there is a miraculous downturn in performance, or a possible injury to our summer signing.

While a number of pundits have already come out to admit that they were wrong to doubt the signature of Ramsdale, Richards has gone as far as to claim that he has been our best player since breaking into the side.

Richards said on Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage(via HITC): “Ramsdale, I wasn’t too sure about him. He went to Arsenal, and he is the Man of the Match every week.”

It may be a slight exaggeration, but the fact remains that he is yet to have a bad game since breaking into the team, and could well be on course to pick up the Arsenal Player of the Year award if things continue the way they are.

We will be running out of superlatives for him in no time at all, but it remains to be seen whether he can retain this level of playing throughout the entire campaign.

Patrick