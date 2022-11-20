Man United 2-3 Arsenal Women – Arsenal’s first defeat in 15 matches

Man United 3-2 Arsenal Women – well, that didn’t go quite as expected at Emirates By Michelle

Well, Arsenal were the clear favourites going into this game, especially being at Emirates Stadium with a 40,000 strong crowd supporting them. The first half was painful for any Gooner to watch with Man United dominating possession and testing Zinsberger at every available opportunity that presented itself or that they created.

Ella Toone’s first-half opener at 39 minutes took Man United put Man Utd in front going into the break.

Arsenal looked a lot more lively as they came into the second half with second-half goals from from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73). At that point us Gooners could be forgiven for thinking that Arsenal were going to extend their lead at the top of the WSL AND extend their unbeaten in the WSL games to 15.

Alas, it was not to be.. Alessia Russo and Millie Turner’s strike late in the second half took Man Utd into the lead with 3-2, effectively cancelling out Arsenal’s endeavours.

It was a very fast-paced and extemely physical game and did keep us on the edge of our seats with a good couple of highs and then the unexpected lows. There were a number of yellow cards and Beth Mead was injured, leaving the pitch in tears. With Arsenal’s recent spate of injuries we hope that it is nothing too serious for Beth.

At the hands of Manchester United Arsenal suffered their first WSL defeat in 15 matches and their first defeat of the current WSL season.

Michelle Maxwell

