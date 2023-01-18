Man United and England star is latest hotshot striker to be linked with Arsenal Women

It is a very well-known fact that Jonas Eidevall is desperate to bring a prolific striker into the Arsenal Womens squad after losing Viv Miedema and Beth Mead to ACL injuries.

In fact Eidevall himself said recently: I would be disappointed if we can’t bring in a prolific goalscorer in addition to the signings we have done. That should be a really important priority for us in this window with the number of games and the level of the games that we have.

The Gunners are definitely hunting far and wide and were recently linked with the Benfica star Chloe Lacasse, now today, it has been revealed that Eidevall (and Chelsea) are monitoring the Man United and England star Alessia Russo, who scored that famous backheel during last summers Euros triumph.

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Alessia Russo’s contract situation, per @em_sandy pic.twitter.com/jTDGAQtJta — Womens Transfer News (@womenstransfer) January 17, 2023

They have taken their info from the BBC Women’s journalist Emma Sanders, who tweeted yesterday….

No update from me on Alessia Russo & contract. Obvious chat is season’s results could impact decision to extend (eg. no UWCL). Lots of clubs interested across Europe. Arsenal & Chelsea understandably monitoring too. Clubs can talk with her now but can’t make formal offers. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 17, 2023

That info is a little more vague to be honest, and with Man United still up in the mix for the title this season, I doubt very much that she would leave before the summer, which is when her contract runs out with Man United.

The big problem for Eideval is that he needs a top striker right now, not in the summer….

By Michelle Maxwell

