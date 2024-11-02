Man United boss feels no “added pressure” facing Arsenal Women in Sunday’s WSL blockbuster

Arsenal Women are back in action this Sunday, 3rd November, with a trip to Manchester to take on the Manchester United women at Leigh Sports Village, kick-off: 12.30PM.

After a poor start to the season for our Gunner women, Jonas Eidevall resigned. His assistant, Renee Slegers, took over as interim manager upon his departure. Under her leadership, the Arsenal women have secured two consecutive victories, defeating Valerenga 4-1 and West Ham 2-0, and they will aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

One might assume that Arsenal’s situation, as highlighted, makes Manchester United women the favourites for that fixture, but Marc Skinner, the manager of Manchester United Women, suggests that may not be the case, of course..

Skinner feels this fixture, like any other WSL fixture, has his team under pressure, but Arsenal women still come to that game strong enough. He feels the Arsenal women are in excellent hands under Slegers, so nothing about that fixture has changed.

On BBC, the United boss admitted: “We play under pressure every game because we want to win. Arsenal are in good hands until they find the manager they want. I don’t feel there’s any added pressure for our players.”

Our Gunner women need to step up and pick a result on Sunday. Renee Slegers, as a coach, is as capable as any other, having overseen two games as an interim manager, and served The Arsenal for over a year, as assistant Head Coach, under Jonas Eidevall. She should have established stability within this team and instilled a sense of determination in them to tackle United, a result that could significantly transform Arsenal’s campaign.

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners pick a win over United?

COYGW!

Michelle M

