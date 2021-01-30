Man United could set a new record against Arsenal today

Manchester United has been one of the best away teams in the Premier League this season and they visit the Emirates later today looking to grab another win on the road.

The Red Devils are unbeaten away from Old Trafford in the league, a run that involves 10 games, according to Talksport.

Overall, they are unbeaten in their last 17 away league game.

This is their current joint record of successive away games without a defeat. If they manage to avoid a loss against Arsenal at the Emirates this weekend, they will set a new record.

Arsenal hasn’t won three consecutive Premier League games against United since 1998 under Arsene Wenger, but they have won their last two league games against this Red Devils side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjæer has faced the Gunners four times in the league as the manager of United, and the Norwegian hasn’t won any of those games.

Arsenal is also showing fine defensive form at home as they head into this game with three clean sheets from their last three home matches in all competitions.

The last time they had four consecutive home clean sheets was almost two years ago.