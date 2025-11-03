Man United cult hero helping drive Arsenal’s defensive dominance

David Raya has praised one of Mikel Arteta’s assistants for his influence on Arsenal’s defensive structure this season. The Gunners currently boast the best defensive record across Europe’s top five leagues, underlined by some extraordinary numbers. They have conceded only three goals in all competitions so far and are currently on a run of seven consecutive clean sheets. Furthermore, just one of those goals came from open play, and that was against the best striker in the league.

Heinze’s influence on Arsenal’s defence

Speaking in a recent interview, David Raya credited assistant coach Gabriel Heinze for the team’s defensive excellence. The former Manchester United defender is often seen in deep discussion with the Arsenal backline before matches, and it is no surprise he has made such an impact since joining Arteta’s staff.

As reported by Metro, Raya said: “Heinze is a remarkable individual and an excellent coach. He demands we give our absolute all and fight tooth and nail to win matches. To secure victories, you must defend exceptionally well, particularly in this league. It’s the most challenging league in the world. You need to be rock solid to win games. Often, matches are decided by a single goal. Therefore, maintaining this defensive capability is crucial for every single one of us. It’s not just the back line, but the whole team, so credit must go to him too.”

Raya’s comments highlight the growing influence of the Argentinian within the Arsenal setup. Heinze only arrived ahead of this campaign, yet he has already become a respected figure among the players.

Arteta and Heinze’s connection

Before turning to coaching, Heinze enjoyed spells with Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez Sarsfield and Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina, as well as a brief stint in the MLS with Atlanta United.

His connection with Mikel Arteta dates back to their playing days at Paris Saint-Germain. Although the Spaniard spent only one season with the French side, he has since credited Heinze as a major influence during their time together in Paris.

Arsenal’s defensive record this season is a testament to that shared understanding and the meticulous standards Arteta and Heinze demand from their players.

