Man United draw gives Watford hope ahead of Arsenal clash

As I explained in my Form Guide for Watford v Arsenal, the Hornets have lost all seven home games since beating Man United back in October. Our London rivals have dropped down to second bottom in the League table, but they went to Old Trafford last time out for the return match against United and managed to hold Rangnick’s side to a goalless draw.

This was a massive unexpected away point against a challenger for the Top Four, and the Watford midfielder Ken Sema thinks this shows that his team can display “character and strength” in the race against relegation.

“It is really important this result, especially to earn it against a team like Manchester United,” Sema told the Watford Official website.

“We came here and showed we can fight and we are as good as them. It shows our character and strength but now we need to keep going. We have a home game against Arsenal, and we need to keep improving because it’s all about the points now.

“We need to keep going and try our best every game. Obviously, there aren’t that many games left so we just need to take it a game at a time and not think too far ahead. Now my focus is on Arsenal, and we will see about the result. Afterwards, we go again.”

So, although on paper this should be an easy win for Arteta’s in-form Arsenal side, but as we have seen many times this season, football is not played on paper and Arsenal should be very wary of slipping on this big banana skin. Just ask Man United….