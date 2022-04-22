Man United expected to call upon return of superstar against Arsenal

Manchester United are expected to bring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back into the squad to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

The Portuguese was unavailable in midweek when his side were 4-0 losers at the hands of Liverpool, after it was announced that he and his wife had lost a child during childbirth, while their daughter was successfully received.

The superstar was expecting twins with his wife Giorgina Rodriguez, but were only able to take home the one child, and a minute silence was held in solidarity at Anfield to show that their thoughts were with the star who has given so much to the beautiful game.

He is expected to return to the field to take on Arsenal in tomorrow’s early afternoon clash however, having returned to training on Wednesday, just four days after his son was initially born, and is in line to feature at the Emirates Stadium.

He will be a big boost to their chances having been their main outlet for goals despite his advancing years, although it is questionable whether the rest of his team are better or worse with him in the side.

He will no doubt need extra attention from our defence as we look to close in on fourth spot in the table, with no wiggle room for error as we bid to return to the Champions League places.

Will Ronaldo make things difficult for our side tomorrow?

Patrick

