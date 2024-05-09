Man United form gives Arsenal hope to break our Old Trafford jinx

Arsenal will seek a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday for one of the last two wins of the season, which could propel them to league glory.

The North Londoners are in a position where they have to win their games, but they must hope Manchester City to drop points to win the league—if City don’t drop points in their last 3 games, they win the league.

Back to the game at Old Trafford: interestingly, Manchester United have only won two of their last ten league games, drawing four and losing the other four. During this run of games, the Manchester Reds have conceded up to 20 goals while keeping only one clean sheet.

Given their current record, would you expect them to challenge our Gunners, who have only lost one league game this year and have been merciless in front of goal?

That is the question the Gooners are asking themselves. But as they ponder it, there’s a concerning statistic about Arsenal at Old Trafford that will bother them.

Arsenal has only won once in 16 visits to Old Trafford, drawing five and losing the remaining ten. Furthermore, Arsenal has won fewer points at Old Trafford (7) than at the Etihad (9) or Anfield (14) over the last 15 years.

These revelations present a difficult picture for Arsenal’s title hopes.

However, the pressure of the title chase, as well as Arsenal’s ambition to succeed this season after failing to do so last season, could propel the Gunners to a famous victory at Old Trafford.

onwards and Upwards!

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.