Do Man United have the qualities to inflict more pain on the Arsenal Women?

Despite the fact that the WSL only began last weekend, the Gooners are already looking forward to match day 2 after Liverpool left us in an awkward situation after beating us 1-0.

We need to recover from that loss and earn a WSL win when we play next. When it comes to rebounding, we’ll have to be at our best because our next game is against last season’s runners-up, Manchester United Women.

While we were defeated on Match Day 1, Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. The Red Devils are tough on a good day, even if they, like us, are still trying to find their rhythm for this season. Beating them will be difficult, but it is achievable.

Having said that, they’ll also want to beat us. Let us not forget that they defeated us at home and away last season. Even before playing Villa, their boss, Marc Skinner, couldn’t help but mention his team’s battle with us, saying he is looking forward to playing our girls early in the season in a game that might determine each team’s season. Despite the fact that we “snatched” their super-striker, Alessia Russo, he believes that his fast attack can frustrate our side.

Skinner said on SkySports “[Against Arsenal], I think it’ll be a great marker for both teams. It’s that early in the season; you’re going to be feeling each other out as well. They’re not going to be in rhythm; it takes five or six games for that. You have to hope you have the qualities in the moment to win the games, and I know we’ve got that.”

“Of course, Alessia [Russo] will be revisiting, and that’s something we have to deal with. But Arsenal have to defend against us, and again, this is where teams should fear Manchester United this season with what we’ve got in attack.”

Skinner’s warning to us is clear: our defenders must be at their best come Friday. That being said, we have a tremendous group, and if we can just put up a fight against Manchester United, we might be able to beat them. No team is unbeatable, as Liverpool, whom we had underestimated, taught us.

Michelle Maxwell

