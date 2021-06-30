Man United in talks to sign Portuguese Arsenal target

Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who has also been linked as a target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are strongly believed to be keen on strengthening their midfield this summer, and while a deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga is claimed to be close, we will still be expected to sign another option in the middle also.

Dani Ceballos has already departed after he completed his second season-long loan spell from Real Madrid, while Granit Xhaka is also tipped for the exit door at present.

Arsenal had been favourites to land the Wolves star, who has thoroughly impressed since joining from Porto in 2017, but they now look set to fall behind Man United, who are now claimed to have held talks over a potential deal.

The Express also claims that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Jadon Sancho, who is claimed to have told his England team-mates that he will be playing at Old Trafford next term.

Neves could be an exciting addition to our current options in midfield, and one I would prefer over the likes of Renato Sanches, although Yves Bissouma is another who should improve our side also.

Which midfielder would you most like to see line up alongside Thomas Partey next term?

Patrick