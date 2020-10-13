Man United legend claims Arsenal’s Seaman was England’s ‘last No. 1’

Peter Schmeichel has hailed Arsenal’s former shotstopper David Seaman as England’s last number one, as a blow to those who have been vying for the role.

The country has struggled to find a regular keeper to rely upon for the role in recent years, although Joe Hart did clock up 75 appearances for his country, equal to that of Seaman.

The pair both sit level in second on all-time appearances, behind Peter Shilton, while Gordon Banks occupies fourth with only 73 outings for the Three Lions.

Regardless of the above, Peter Schmeichel claims that Seaman was the country’s last true number one, whilst refusing to name his preference for the role at present.

Asked which of the three he would choose, Schmeichel told The Times: ‘When was the last time England had a No 1?

‘Joe Hart is still playing. Why is he not the No 1? Hart is only 33 years old. He’s probably in his prime. The question, for me, would probably be answered with David Seaman. He’s probably the last No 1 you had.’

Schmeichel was then asked what had gone wrong for Pickford after impressing at the World Cup in 2018, he replied: ‘He probably feels like he’s got to show the world all the time that he is the best, and by trying to show the world, that’s where all the big mistakes come from: you’re trying to come for a cross you’ve got no chance of reaching.’

Can any of England’s current goalkeepers earn a regular role in goal? Do any of them have what it takes to be compared to Seaman?

