Man United legend Ferguson hails Arsenal’s ‘phenomenal’ star

Alex Ferguson has stated that Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has been ‘phenomenal’ since moving to North London.

The former Scottish manager’s opinion is not one to be taken lightly, especially when talking about a rivals player, but his bias for his countryman may well be taken into account.

While you could usually find some argument from rivals, you struggle to find many who do not rate the abilities of Kieran Tierney, nor do I think you will find many who disagree with Ferguson’s comments on Tierney at present.

‘I do think Scotland have some very good midfield players, and I’m not sure how they’re gonna play Andy Robertson and Tierney in the same team,’ Ferguson said on the Lockdown Theatre – A Team Talk With Legends show on Friday night.

‘I know there were some situations where they played Tierney as the third centre-back, but the form of Tierney since he’s gone to Arsenal has been phenomenal.

‘Robertson’s career at Liverpool has just got bigger and bigger.’

While Scotland will have to come up with a way to shoehorn their two best players into the team, Arsenal do not have such issues with Tierney not only the stand-out option at left-back, but amongst our best players throughout the campaign.

We will hopefully welcome the former Celtic man back from injury this evening, with him having missed our previous match with Crystal Palace after struggling with a tight calf as confirmed by Arsenal.com.

Is Tierney in with a shout for Arsenal’s Player of the Season thus far?

Patrick