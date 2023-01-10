Man United legend say defenders would rather face Mahrez than Saka

According to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Bukayo Saka is currently more dangerous than Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka has finally shown what kind of player he is this season. When he isn’t giving full backs fits with his pace and brilliant technical ability, he’s creating chances; when he’s not creating chances, he’s assisting; and when he’s not assisting, he’s scoring. He has six goals and six assists in 17 league games.

Arsenal’s right wing is nothing without Saka, and Rio believes Premier League left-backs would rather face Riyad Mahrez than Bukayo Saka. “If I had to play against one or the other, I’d rather play against [Riyad] Mahrez than [Bukayo] Saka,” said Ferdinand on YouTube.

“I just feel Saka’s pace… me as a full-back, I just feel he wants to go by you all the time. He’s a threat always to go behind, whereas, Mahrez takes little breathers in games and if I get to him close physically…”

Given what Mahrez has consistently done in the Premier League, including winning four league titles, Ferdinand’s claims are quite bold. Some may disagree, but it is encouraging to see Saka graded among the best. Following their win over Oxford, Arsenal will face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round, meaning they (Arsenal and Manchester City) will face each other three times in the coming weeks.

These games could provide us with a closer look at Saka and Mahrez.

Sam P

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Oxford win, Vieira, Eddie, facing Man City again, and how the game changed..

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids