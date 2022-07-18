Man United linked with midfielder swap-deal including Arsenal target

Manchester United are claimed to be interested in a potential swap deal including Donny Van De Beek and AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, a player formerly of Arsenal.

Bennacer has come on leaps and bounds since quitting the Emirates due to a lack of first-team football, and has been on our radar for a return for some time.

While we have been linked numerous times with bringing him back home, including last week when Italian outlet CMW claimed we was once again considering an offer for his signature, but that same news source is now claiming that Man United are now eyeing a potential swap deal for him.

We already regret not giving him enough first-team football when he was tied to our club until 2017, and our woes would definitely worsen should he end up taking up a starring role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been making some interesting moves so far this summer, with new boss Erik Ten Hag putting his stamp on his squad, and depending how long they take to click together, they could well be strong contenders for a top-four spot.

We appear to be closing in on the signature of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City at present, who is expected to bring competition to both the central midfield and left-back positions, but I’d still like to see another strong player added to our central areas personally.

Which areas of the team do you think need the most attention at present?

Patrick