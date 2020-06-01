Man United move mooted for highly-coveted Arsenal target

Dietmar Hamann has talked up a move to Manchester United for Kai Havertz, although insists that the Bayer Leverkusen star would improve any side.

The winger has been a huge talking point since the Bundesliga made a return to action, and has currently scored more goals than appearances since the suspension of football with five goals in four games.

Havertz form was not being overlooked before Coronavirus put an end to action however, with the midfielder regularly getting his name on the scoresheet in the past two seasons, notching up 28 league goals since the summer of 2018.

Bayern Munich may well be a potential stumbling block for Arsenal and Chelsea in their bid to sign the 20 year-old however, as they have a habit of signing the best talent in the Bundesliga, although as a club they have not been known for spending huge sums over the years, and Havertz is not expected to go cheap.

Former Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich man Dietmar Hamann however believes it is Manchester United who should be most interested, claiming his former Anfield side’s style doesn’t quite suit.

‘I think a lot of Premier League clubs will be interested in him, he’s a terrific player and there’s not many better around at the moment,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘If you look at Manchester United, it’s very clear they need new personnel going forward, and I think he’d improve pretty much every team.

‘Liverpool are a bit different with the way they set-up and play, but besides that I think he improves every team.

‘Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that’s a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I’m not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer.’

As much as I would love to see Havertz in an Arsenal shirt, I just can’t see us making monster moves in the transfer market this summer, and as much as I hate to say it, I feel like Chelsea and Man United are set to battle it out for his signature.

If Arsenal could push up the table and secure an unlikely Champions League place for next season however, we may well have more money available in the coming window, but would they shell out the cash needed to land Havertz? Could he choose Arsenal over our rivals due to our exciting young squad and manager?

Patrick